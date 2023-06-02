Now returning for its fourth session since the COVID-19 pandemic halted play, the Fort Wayne UNITED Late Night Basketball League kicks off its summer session tonight. The League will play on eight Saturdays over the next 12 weeks, with registration starting at 7 p.m. and games to follow from 8-11 p.m. on the four Saturdays in June and August at the Renaissance Point YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.
That consistent schedule builds trust in the program, which in turn opens doors for Fort Wayne UNITED, launched as an initiative from the mayor’s office, to introduce black men ages 16-25 to programs established to create positive changes throughout the community.
“We create relationships, and those young men start to respond to the individuals they’re around on a regular basis,” said Greggory Smith-Causey, Fort Wayne UNITED’s Interim Executive Director. “We really just try to connect where we believe the issues lie. We do a lot of preventive things, and we want to be where we are needed. We understand the initiatives we’re running through the mayor’s office can make a difference in our community.”
When players register, representatives from Parkview Health conduct a health screening, including a blood pressure test. The screening also opens a dialogue for Parkview Health’s staff on site to recommend other health organizations throughout Fort Wayne, including primary care physicians, insurance navigators, smoking cessation programs, drug addiction programs and mental health.
“When we have individuals playing with us, we want to make sure they are healthy and they leave knowing they have access,” Smith-Causey said. “A lot of individuals don’t recognize the access that they have to health care, so having one of the leading health care organizations in the community come out and give them information they can trust, it gives us a leg up on helping us take care of them.”
As Smith-Causey explained, Late Night Basketball sees a wide variety of skill levels come out to play, from non-players that just want to run to full starting fives from high schools across the city. Purdue Fort Wayne, Saint Francis and Indiana Tech also traditionally send athletes to compete as well. While single players are encouraged to attend and can get drafted onto teams with other individuals, traditionally five players will form a team prior to arriving.
“We have all types of levels that join us,” Smith-Causey said. “Anything you can think of. If it exists, we’ve had it at Late Night Basketball.”
Saturday evenings were strategically chosen, primarily due to the high incidence of crime occurring at that time. Fort Wayne UNITED recognized the opportunity to craft a safe space for “young people of color to engage, interact, receive mentorship and just be safe,” Smith-Causey said.
And gathering this age group together provides the setting for employment and record expungement opportunities to arise.
“We’ll partner with an employer who is looking for specific types of young men,” Smith-Causey said. “They’ll come in and set up a table, so (attendees) can walk away with job opportunities.
“We let people know that (record expungement) is something we can assist with, but we don’t have to push it. Once an individual becomes comfortable, we can make the connection. A lot of times, it’s just letting people know we have access to resources and if you need us, we’re there. That creates the sense of belonging, because they know we’re not here for a short time.”