Hailey Owen catches a bluegill

Hailey Owen, 6, caught this 8-inch bluegill at her Aunt Judy’s house at Little Long Lake near Kendallville. It was her first big bluegill.

 Courtesy

If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.