Don Mayer with a large mouth bass

Don Mayer, 91, from Fort Wayne, caught a large mouth bass at JJ‘s pond near Roanoke Indiana. He’s been fishing for 85 years.

 Courtesy

If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.