If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Parenteau's save for the Komets gets appropriate love on ESPN
-
SACS administration, students respond to student's 'highly offensive' social media post
-
2 charged in 1975 death of North Webster teenager
-
Boy in life-threatening condition after Fort Wayne shooting
-
GOP chair challenges city council candidate's credentials