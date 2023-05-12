If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Most Popular
-
Coroner identifies worker who died at Fort Wayne Amazon facility
-
Investigation underway into death at Fort Wayne Amazon facility
-
Column: Pacers' mismanagement of Mad Ants, lack of understanding of Fort Wayne, led to team's departure
-
2 businesses to bring in $180 million in development and improvements to North Clinton
-
Mad Ants' time in Fort Wayne is over: Pacers moving G League team to Indy and then new Noblesville arena