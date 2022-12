John Raub, 77, of Fort Wayne took this picture in mid-October, as rides on the Sweet Breeze were about to end for the season. “This is a good example of recreation for many older Fort Wayne residents who enjoy walking on the Rivergreenway, and also on the Promenade Park tree canopy trail,” he wrote. “After taking the picture I also took a walk on the Rivergreenway and the tree canopy trail. Of course, boat rides on the Sweet Breeze would also count as a form of recreation.”