Already the fastest growing sport in America three years running, pickleball stands as one of the nation’s most popular sports, with an estimated 36.5 million players picking up a paddle in the U.S. over the last year.
And according to Brandon Mackie of Pickleheads.com, Fort Wayne falls in line with the rest of the country in terms of a growing interest in the sport, but there’s an opportunity to foster even more growth locally.
Fort Wayne features 129 pickleball courts, with the city’s 4.8 courts per 10,000 residents falling just behind the national average of 5.05. In terms of dedicated courts, the city features 25, or 0.92 per 10,000 residents, while the average nationwide stands at 3.02.
Those dedicated court numbers will increase soon, as Spiece Fieldhouse announced Monday that it will replace the basketball courts with 24 dedicated pickleball courts. Construction on the pickleball courts is slated to begin this week, and the facility also announced plans to host pickleball tournaments monthly when the courts are complete.
“We’re trying to highlight some of these hot spot areas,” Mackie said. “Dedicated courts is the ultimate playing experience and where the industry is going.”
A longtime coach of multiple sports, including tennis, throughout Fort Wayne Community Schools, Ryan Keirns hopped on the pickleball bandwagon early. Like Mackie, Keirns watched interest in the sport explode during the height of the pandemic, as people looked for distanced ways to socialize and compete in an athletic endeavor.
“Coming from tennis, there are a lot of similarities,” Keirns said. “I like the competition aspect and the social aspect, and it’s an easy way to get exercise.”
Played on a court similar in size to tennis, players use a paddle – with combined length and width of no more than 24 inches – with a paddle surface about twice the size of a table tennis paddle. Unlike tennis, which uses an overhand swing to serve, pickleball serves are underhand, with players sending a Whiffle ball back and forth over the net to score points. While players can use tennis nets to play, a regulation pickleball net is 2 inches shorter.
“If you have any kind of racket paddle background, it’s fairly easy to pick up,” Keirns said. “If you come from another sport with hand-eye coordination, it’s not hard to pick up. It’s a lot easier to play points and control the ball in a smaller area.”
The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department helped fashion public outdoor courts at Foster, Hamilton and Lakeside parks. As the pickleball coordinator at Wildwood Racket Club, Keirns helped organize and run regional tournaments there the last two years, with the indoor facility converting into a 24-court venue for pickleball events featuring over 500 players.
“There’s definitely a flurry of activity in Fort Wayne,” Mackie said. “Fort Wayne Pickleball Club has a website and a very active community. Our model is to partner with organizations like that.”
While the sport continues to grow rapidly, that level isn’t matched outside the U.S. But two catalysts could help drive the sport worldwide: Major League Pickleball has owners such as LeBron James, Drew Brees and Mark Cuban, and pickleball is also under consideration as a demonstration sport for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
“I would think a big step is if it can get into the Olympics,” Keirns said. “That would be helpful if it became a little more worldwide.”