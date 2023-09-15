From a single group of elementary school girls at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in 2012, Girls on the Run has expanded to now reach nine counties in northeast Indiana. With that growth brought the need for additional staffing, as Morgan Comsia was recently hired as program manager for the northeast Indiana council, assisting Executive Director Diana Fahrer.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run is a nonprofit with local councils in every state. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has served more than 2 million girls.
No stranger to Girls on the Run, Comsia volunteered as a coach for the fall of 2022 and the spring of this year. With two on staff, Comsia sees the program’s future continuing to expand.
“(Diana) was doing all these things for nine counties, so they created my position,” Comsia said. “This season there was so much growth, because there were now two of us involved.”
In addition to the increasing number of sites, Girls on the Run added a middle school program that runs concurrently with the original program for girls in grades three to five. The fall season started Monday with registration open through Sept. 24. Those wishing to register can do so online at www.gotr-nei.org.
And while the program centers around running, fitness is just one program aspect, as coaches help teach life skills while also aiding participants in how to cope with bullying, gossip and other tough issues.
“We try to express to families that we are so much more than just a running club,” Comsia said. “For a lot of girls, it’s intimidating, but the program is more learning how to deal with the tough things that girls will come across in life.
“We use the fitness component to build the idea that you can set a goal and then you can reach a goal. It is such a diverse program, you’re helping girls with confidence and self-esteem as well as physical fitness.”
The eight-week fall session costs $130, with an income-based sliding scale in place to make the program as available and accessible as possible. An 11-person board of directors works in concert with Comsia and Fahrer to raise funds through donations and sponsors to offset the program costs, as Comsia noted that upward of 70% of participants pay less than the full cost thanks to financial aid and scholarships.
The elementary program meets twice weekly for 75 minutes, while the middle school program runs for two hours once a week.
On Nov. 18, a season-ending 5K race will be held at Shoaff Park as well as a party, which is open to anyone interested in celebrating. The fall season features 72 coaches across the 20 sites, with coaching spots open to anyone regardless of gender that wishes to volunteer.
“We try to retain coaches, and we have coaches that have coached with us for many seasons,” Comsia said. “We try to advertise at places like Orange Theory Fitness and the YMCA where people value physical fitness. We also talk to groups of retired individuals, retired teachers, anyone that has an interest in working with kids.
“We want a diverse group so we have more flexibility in times when we can offer our program.”