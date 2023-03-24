The Indiana Urban Fishing Program celebrates 10 years of annually stocking channel catfish in urban lakes in order to bring quality fishing opportunities closer to Hoosiers’ backyards. Last week, the DNR stocked a total of 1,875 channel catfish ranging in size from 10 to 14 inches (average 12 inches) at 10 locations, including 175 catfish in Northeast Lakeside Pond.
The Fort Wayne pond is stocked three times from mid-March to the first week of June with catchable-size channel catfish.
DNR’s urban fishing program offers a way for Hoosiers to experience the joys of fishing close to home. To find out more about the urban fishing program, including tentative stocking dates and quantities, visit bit.ly/INUrbanFishing. View the most recent fish stockings on the DNR fish stocking dashboard at bit.ly/StockingDatabase.
The catfish daily bag limit per angler is 10, and there are no size restrictions. Anglers age 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at these locations. A license can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.
State Parks director receives regional award
Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks, was presented with the Great Lakes Park Training Institute’s highest honor recently, the Lawson Award.
Named for Richard Lawson, a longtime chair at the institute, the award is presented annually to individuals who have exemplified continued and significant contributions in the park and recreation profession/community for an extended time.
A long-term institute attendee, Coleman has dedicated his career to serving the public through parks in the Great Lakes region. His career with state parks began humbly in 1980, cleaning vault toilets at Pokagon State Park. During the next 40 years, he served in many other roles in Indiana State Parks, from maintenance worker, to assistant property manager, to property manager, to north region manager.
Coleman also served the Great Lakes region from 2012 to 2014 at Ohio State Parks before returning to the Hoosier State as deputy director of Indiana State Parks. In 2020, he was named director.
Indiana State Parks have thrived during his tenure as director, posting record visitation and revenue, as well as receiving critical, multi-million-dollar investments from the state to address deferred maintenance needs and fund capital improvements.
“We have such an important mission in caring for the most special and treasured natural, cultural and recreational resources of our state,” Coleman said.
The Great Lakes Park Training Institute, which began in 1947, is coordinated by the Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands at Indiana University. It is an annual conference that explores current issues and techniques in parks, provides networking opportunities, and recognizes outstanding projects and individuals at its annual awards dinner.
