Caiden Pohler, a catcher from Huntington, has been named to the 15th annual World Power Showcase All-American/World Team.
He will be participating in the World Power Showcase’s All-American Classic that will be held Nov. 19-23 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the Marlins.
The event will feature some of the top amateur players from around the United States and the world for a five-day major league experience that includes a chance to play in front of evaluators from the 30 big league organizations on scout day.
There will also be a welcome dinner/jersey presentation ceremony, the home run derby as well as the All-American/World Classic game.
Pohler, 12, is a seventh-grader at Crestview Middle School and plays travel baseball for USA Prime. In addition to baseball, is involved in many other sports such as football, basketball, golf and table tennis.
DNR stocking channel catfish
It’s that time of year again, when the weather is cooling, leaves are falling and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is stocking channel catfish.
This fall, the DNR said it will stock 147 locations with 63,742 fish.
To provide additional angling opportunities, the DNR annually stocks channel catfish statewide in publicly accessible waters. All stocked channel catfish are produced by state personnel at the following DNR hatcheries (county): Cikana (Morgan), Driftwood (Jackson), and East Fork (Daviess).
All locations should be stocked by the end of October or early November.
The channel catfish range in size from 8 to 10 inches. Anglers are encouraged to harvest the catfish. Anglers interested in harvesting channel catfish need to follow bag and size restrictions. In most lakes and reservoirs, the statewide regulation is 10 channel catfish per day in lakes, with no more than one being longer than 28 inches.
However, there are a few lakes that have a different bag limit. Those lakes are listed at eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/basic-fishing-information under special regulations waters.
Channel catfish stocking locations, numbers, and sizes are listed at wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.
Forestry to hold open houses
The public is invited to open houses next week, including at Salamonie River and Frances Slocum State Forests, hosted by the DNR Division of Forestry.
The open house at Salamonie River and Frances Slocum is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Salamonie River State Forest office off Indiana 524, about 6 miles east of Wabash. Call 260-782-0430 for more information.
During the events, forestry division personnel will display information on forest, recreation and facility management. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment. Written comments can be submitted at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/state-forest-management/public-comment/submit.
A guided hike starting at 5 p.m. will be offered during each open house. Those participating in the hike should meet at the office.
Property staff members are also often available during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. See dnr.IN.gov/ forestry/properties for contact information.