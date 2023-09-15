Pre-proposals are now being accepted for grants that support the protection, preservation and restoration of natural, cultural, and historical resources along Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline.
The Lake Michigan Coastal Program provides annual competitive grants to local government, regional and state agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations.
Program funds may be used in several project categories, including public access or habitat improvements, land acquisition, planning and coordination, education and outreach, and applied research.
Projects in categories that align with the 2024 grant funding priorities will receive a higher score once the pre-proposals have been submitted for review.
These categories are:
• Protection and restoration of high-quality habitats and natural areas in the Lake Michigan Watershed
• Education, engagement and planning to improve water quality management regarding nonpoint source pollution in the Lake Michigan Watershed
• Plans, ordinances, GIS mapping/data collection and public education/engagement activities that enhance coastal resiliency (may include generation and/or updating of new or existing plans and ordinances)
• Producing and/or updating bioinventory projects to promote awareness and protection of natural habitats (may include wildlife surveys, botanical surveys, etc).
Projects must be entirely within the LMCP area, which follows the boundary of the Lake Michigan Watershed. This includes the northern portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Any applicant not within the watershed boundary must demonstrate how the proposed project would affect the LMCP area.
With an allocation of about $600,000 per year, the Coastal Grants Program has provided more than $13 million to local partners for projects since 2003.
The LMCP is funded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Office of Coastal Management.
The program will be accepting pre-proposals until Oct. 6.
The pre-proposal form as well as the guidance for filling out the application can be found under the “Applying for Grants” section on the LMCP Grants Program website: dnr.IN.gov/lake-michigan-coastal-program/grants.
September is Indiana Archaeology Month
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared September as Indiana Archaeology Month, making it the 28th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in the Hoosier state.
All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s past. Through the past years’ celebrations, thousands of Hoosiers have experienced archaeology in new ways.
A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology coordinates Archaeology Month.
A schedule of events is available at on.IN.gov/archaeologymonth.
This year’s commemorative poster focuses on the archaeology of early Indiana industry.
The poster and an in-depth discussion of the design are also available online.
Overall, archaeologists have recorded more than 75,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the pre-contact and historic people who also called the state home.