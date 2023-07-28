The Downtown Throwdown, formerly known as Thrash in the Bash, is returning to the August First Friday lineup in Wabash for the first time since its 2019 showdown at the monthly street festival.
It is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. It is presented by the Apache Wrestling Club, a wrestling club for elementary and middle school kids in Wabash.
The Downtown Throwdown is open to the public with wrestling classes between 6U and Junior. This friendship format, folk-style wrestling tournament will have open, on-site registration from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wrestling will begin on Miami Street at 6 p.m.
For questions or more information about the Downtown Throwdown, contact Ross Haughn via rossadamhaughn@hotmail.com or 260-571-8627.
Lifetime Sports Academy finishes 25th season
The twenty-fifth season of the Lifetime Sports Academy wrapped up July 21 with an award ceremony at McMillen Park for children and parents.
More than 850 participants in 2023 and over 31,300 since its inception, developed skills in the lifetime sports of golf, tennis and swimming.
Group lessons were offered to boys and girls, ages 7 to 18 for seven weeks in June and July. Lessons focused on skill development.
Each year, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department provides certified coaching and highly trained professionals who direct lessons in swimming, tennis and golf.
This year, 1,735 golf lessons, 1,116 tennis lessons and 554 swim lessons were given. Participants have the opportunity to earn new tennis rackets, golf clubs, and more.
In 2023, 50 sets of golf clubs and 25 tennis rackets were earned. Since its beginning in 1998, Lifetime Sports Academy has awarded more than 2,194 tennis rackets and over 1,485 sets of golf clubs to participants who passed their skills tests.
“We’re proud to reach the twenty-five-year mark for the Lifetime Sports Academy,” Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said in a news release. “Teaching the life-long sports of tennis, golf and swimming at no cost is key to the mission that was started by Jerry Fox, Tom Jehl and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation – and we couldn’t do it without the strong public-private partnership.”
“Over 31,300 youth have had the opportunity to participate in athletic activities that they may never have had the chance to try, if not for this program,” McDaniel said. “They come to McMillen Park, they have some fun, learn new skills and some even go on to play sports in high school and area youth leagues. It’s a phenomenal program for the community and for our department.”
Sport Club U16 boys at nationals
The Sport Club U16 Bremen boys team recently competed in the US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup, which was held July 7-11 at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kan.
The team finished 0-3 in Pool A, scoring two goals while allowing six. Sport Club U16 Bremen opened pool play with a 2-1 loss to Fire FC out of Utah on Friday, July 7. On Saturday, July 8, Sport Club lost by the same result to Storm Black out of New Jersey.
Sport Club closed out pool play with a 2-0 loss to NC Rush Triad out of North Carolina on Sunday, July 9. NC Rush Triad ultimately advanced to the championship game after finishing with a 2-0-1 record in group play.
FC Ballyhoo Black, the Pool B winner, claimed a 5-1 victory in the finals to win the U16 national championship.