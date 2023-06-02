Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana state park or state-managed lake in the 2023-2024 school year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
Grants from the Discover the Outdoors fund are available for all school types, according to INRF executive director Jody Kress.
“The Foundation’s mission is to celebrate and preserve Indiana’s natural legacy,” Kress said in a news release. “This grant gives children an adventure that showcases some of Indiana’s natural and cultural treasures and teaches the importance of protecting and preserving them for everyone to enjoy.”
Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, 174 school grants have been awarded, providing the financial opportunity for more than 18,000 students to visit state parks.
Indiana has 24 state parks, eight state-managed lakes, two state recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding that will engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats, conservation and outdoor recreation opportunities.
“These trips help children understand how previous generations viewed the significance of Indiana’s natural and cultural resources, and at the same time let them make great memories that they will carry into adulthood,” Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for DNR State Parks, said in the release.
The maximum grant award is $250 per application.
Applications are being accepted until June 30 prior to the school year for which the grant is requested. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30.
Applicants will be notified by Sept. 1 regarding potential grant awards. The grant application is at on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs.
Read more about the impact this grant has had at indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.
Volunteers sought for state fair Fishin’ Pond
The DNR needs volunteers to help at the Kids Fishin’ Pond at the Indiana State Fair, which runs July 28 to Aug. 20 in Indianapolis.
Fishin’ Pond volunteers handle various duties, including registering participants, baiting hooks, removing fish from the hook, preparing fishing equipment for use, and guiding families around the pond.
To help make the annual Kids Fishin’ Pond a success once again, consider registering to volunteer for one or more shifts at bit.ly/FishinPondVolunteer.
Volunteers receive a free parking pass, State Fair entry for the days worked, and a DNR Fishin’ Pond volunteer T-shirt.