Twelve archaeology and historic rehabilitation projects across Indiana will receive grants to research or restore cultural and historic sites.
These projects are funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund Program, which is being administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.
Archaeology and historic rehabilitation projects are anticipated to begin this summer and be completed by June 30, 2025.
The proposed scope of work has been reviewed by DHPA staff and determined to meet the secretary of the interior’s standards and guidelines for historic properties.
Regional projects that were awarded:
Archaeology
Adams and Jay counties: A grant to Ball State University Applied Anthropology Laboratories will fund an archaeological survey at Limberlost Swamp Conservation Area.
The project goal is to understand the use of wetlands by precontact Indigenous populations. Wetland use is under-represented in the Indiana archaeological record. A previous survey of Loblolly Marsh Nature Preserve, an area inside Limberlost, uncovered information about the use of the wetland; however, further study of other land parcels is warranted.
Steuben County: A grant to Purdue University will fund an archaeological reconnaissance survey at Trine State Recreation Area on about 40 acres and will focus on areas that are well-drained and not previously disturbed. The archaeological resources of Steuben County are poorly understood and there are currently no documented archaeological sites in Trine State Recreation Area. About 12 new sites are expected to be documented.
Rehabilitation projects
Angola (Steuben County): A grant to the Powers Church and Cemetery Association will assist with the rehabilitation and stabilization of the foundation of the church, which was built in 1876.
The original stone foundation appears to have settled or shifted, resulting in bowing of the wall and growing gaps in the original oak floors caused by stresses in the subfloor structure. Several areas of the flooring have buckled or separated from the wall, particularly along the north side.
The church previously received HPF funds in 2020 to rehabilitate the steeple and the bell tower, and since that time members have also scraped, repaired, primed and painted the clapboard siding.
Columbia City (Whitley County): A grant to the Region 3-A Regional Planning Commission will assist with preservation of the Thomas Marshall House, which was built in 1874. HPF funds will address roof, gutter, window and wood repairs to deter water infiltration.
Turkey Run State Park ranks 7th in nation, website says
Turkey Run State Park was named the seventh-best state park in the United States in a list of 15, according to TravelAwaits, a website dedicated to travelers 50 and older.
The site mentions the park’s sandstone gorges, suspension bridge and Sugar Creek as reasons why Turkey Run – in western Indiana’s Parke County along Indiana 47 – stands out.
For more details on the list compiled by TravelAwaits, go to travelawaits.com/2885378/best-us-state-parks.
For a similar landscape to Turkey Run with fewer crowds, try Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shades). It’s a 20-minute drive northeast at 7751 S. 890 West in Waveland, and park is in Parke, Montgomery and Fountain counties.
Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp) is at 8121 E. Park Road in Marshall.