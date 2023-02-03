Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology’s annual preservation photo contest has begun.
The contest has taken place since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. It is open to photographers of any age and skill level. All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana. They do not have to be fully restored.
Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.
Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the past two years.
Each photographer may enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo.
Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10 MB or smaller.
Participants will be able to send only one photo and one entry form per email.
For complete rules and guidelines and for the required entry form, see on.IN.gov/preservationmonth.
The contest deadline is April 7.
Follow the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) in May.
The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archeology will be taking over the account for a week and featuring selected photos along with contest winners to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month.
District 1 honors officer of year
Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected 2022 District 1 officer of the year.
District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties.
Bolt is assigned to Marshall County, where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, Bolt serves as a division defensive tactics instructor.
The district award puts Bolt in the running for the Pitzer Award, presented to the top overall conservation officer in the state. The winner is selected from the 10 district winners.
The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.
JG seeks more rec experiences
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping and all manner of sports activities happen daily.
The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
The Journal Gazette’s Outdoors Experience feature lends a forum for readers to share their love of all things outdoors, or indoors, with their neighbors.
If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages and hometowns. Photos must be jpegs.