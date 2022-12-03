On-site holiday light shows will shine at four DNR destinations this month.
• Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Also, children can drop letters into Santa’s mailbox each night until Dec. 19 and include a self-addressed stamped envelope. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
• Mounds State Park in Anderson – in Madison County between Muncie and Indianapolis – will host its second Nights of Lights celebration from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only through Jan. 1. This year, 60 light displays will be featured in the campground along with decorated buildings throughout the park. Cost is $5 per vehicle. Visitors can also explore the park’s historic Bronnenberg home from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and . discover old, pioneer-type Christmas traditions in the restored home.
• Lieber State Recreation Area in Cloverdale – in Putnam County between Indianapolis and Terre Hauts – will host its second Lieber Winter Lights celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. today and Friday through next Sunday. Donations will be accepted for the drive-thru light display in the park and campground. There will be a photo opportunity available by the camp gate.
• Starve Hollow State Recreation Area in Vallonia – in Jackson County in south-central Indiana – will host its first Christmas in the Campground from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17. The event will include a drive-thru Christmas display and holiday activities in the Forest Education Center. The center is also where visitors can vote for their favorite campsites. A $5 donation is suggested for this event.
Proceeds from the events go to the individual parks’ Friends groups to fund park projects. Learn more about DNR Friends groups at on.IN.gov/INstateparksfriends.
LARE applications due Jan. 15
The deadline for submitting Lake and River Enhancement applications is Jan. 15.
The LARE program strives to protect and enhance aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued usage of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers and streams. This is accomplished through measures that reduce nonpoint sediment and nutrient pollution.
Technical and financial assistance for qualifying projects is provided to applicants through the LARE program. Qualifying projects can include logjam removal, stream bank stabilization and wetland creation,.
To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional LARE information, go to lare.dnr.IN.gov.
To learn more about LARE requirements or to submit a project application for LARE assistance, visit on.IN.gov/lare-manual.
Applications should be completed and submitted electronically.