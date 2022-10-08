Indiana conservation officers are encouraging Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers.
The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to cover processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.
Participating in the program is simple:
• Enjoy a deer hunting experience
• Harvest a deer
• Drop off the field-dressed deer at a local participating processor
• Processing fees are paid for by the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund
• The processor will create healthy venison burger to distribute to food banks.
The participating organizations notify food banks throughout Indiana when venison is ready to be collected from certified Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund butchers. The food banks distribute venison to soup kitchens and food pantries.
In the 2021 deer hunting seasons, Hoosier hunters donated 879 harvested deer that resulted in 45,326 pounds of venison being donated. For information on donating harvested deer and processors, go to sbf.in.gov.
DNR honors preservation, archaeology standouts
Recipients of the Indiana Historic Preservation Award, which recognizes outstanding efforts in the field of historic preservation, were announced recently by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.
As the state historic preservation office, the division oversees the federally funded Historic Preservation Fund grant program, the federal Reinvestment Historic Tax Credit program and the state’s Historic Homeowner Tax Credit program. The division also functions as Indiana’s central repository for historic structures and archaeological site records.
The recipients:
• Cheryl Ann Munson is an archaeologist and research scientist emerita in the Department of Anthropology at Indiana University Bloomington. She has completed important archaeological research and field investigations at Indiana sites for decades and has worked to improve archaeological outreach. Her research focus has been understanding the last pre-contact cultures to inhabit southern Indiana and the Ohio Valley and led to the definition of the late Mississippian Caborn-Welborn phase (1400-1650).
• The Powers Church and Cemetery Association will be recognized for its rehabilitation of the bell tower and steeple of Powers Church in Angola. The church is named after four Powers brothers who settled in Steuben County in the late 1830s. The area became a thriving community, centered on a sawmill, a general store, a grist mill and the church built in 1876. By the 1920s, the village was dwindling, and the church was closed up and abandoned. The association acquired the building in 1976. In 2019, the association applied for and received a Historic Preservation Fund grant to assist with the rehabilitation, which it completed. The church displays an intact interior and is popular for weddings, family reunions and other gatherings. The association also hosts several nondenominational services throughout the year despite the lack of electricity, indoor heating or plumbing.
• The Garfield Park Neighbors Beautification & Walkability Committee in Indianapolis will be recognized for its efforts to nominate the Garfield Drive Historic District in Indianapolis for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The group led public meetings, research, writing, mapping and photography efforts, a multiyear initiative that resulted in the district’s listing. The district is a significant example of how transportation and the Kessler Park and Boulevard Plan of 1909 helped shape the growth of Indianapolis.