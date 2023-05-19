Share your love of the outdoors with a child during Kids to Parks Day today. It’s a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.
Gov. Eric Holcomb declared May 20 as Kids to Parks Day in Indiana and signed an official proclamation that acknowledges the important initiative to “encourage kids and empower families to get outdoors and visit America’s parks.”
The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster an appreciation for public lands in the next generation.
Special events are taking place at state parks throughout Indiana.
Here are some opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:
Find planned events and special activities related to Kids to Parks Day on the State Parks Program Schedules page at on.IN.gov/instateparksevents.
Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See childrenplayoutdoors.dnr.IN.gov.
Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at on.IN.gov/hoosierquest.
Check out the state parks kids webpage at dnr.IN.gov/kids for more ideas.
Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.
KTP Day is sponsored by the National Park Trust and supported by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.
For more information, see parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
Adena Trace Trail open to mountain bikes
Southeast Indiana’s Brookville Lake will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. today to celebrate the opening of portions of its Adena Trace Trail to mountain bikes.
The event will take place at the campground shelter at Mounds State Recreation Area in Franklin County. All are welcome to attend the ceremony, and gate admission is free.
The Adena Trace is a 25-mile loop around the southern half of Brookville Lake that comprises many smaller trails along its route. The sections of Adena Trace open to mountain bikes are Bonwell, Eagle, Garr Hill and Woodland trails along Adena’s eastern edge. These trails are now multiple-use, meaning they will be open to hikers and bikers. These trails total 12.4 miles. The remainder of Adena Trace, including Glidewell, Templeton Creek, Wildlife Wander and Wolf Creek trails, will remain single-use, open only to hikers and closed to bikers.
Brookville Lake volunteers, Mountain Bike Indiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assisted with the Adena Trace project.
Mounds State Recreation Area (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is at 14108 Indiana 101, Brookville.