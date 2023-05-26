With Memorial Day weekend upon us, Indiana Conservation Officers remind Hoosiers to make water safety a priority now and throughout the summer.
“We urge all Hoosiers to recognize the danger water poses when on or around our waterways,” said Capt. Jet Quillen of the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.
Follow these basic safety tips:
• Discuss the dangers of water with your family and loved ones before going out.
• Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.
• Go with a buddy.
• Do not venture around flooded or fast-moving waterways.
• Wear a life jacket.
• Keep an extra watchful eye on children.
• Avoid alcohol.
If boating, the DNR says, know the rules and boat safely, reduce speed in unfamiliar areas and be aware of unusual water conditions respective to the size and type of boat.
These measures also help prevent beach erosion, the DNR says, which are important environmental considerations.
The state also encourages having a designated sober boat operator. Alcohol causes impaired balance, blurred vision, poor coordination, impaired judgment and slower reaction time that can be magnified by wave action, sun exposure and wind. It is illegal to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Indiana while intoxicated due to alcohol or drugs. Indiana law defines intoxication as having a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or greater.
Each life jacket should be U.S. Coast Guard approved, in good working condition and size appropriate for the wearer. New life jackets are designed to be lighter, less obtrusive and more comfortable. Inflatable life jackets allow mobility and flexibility for activities such as boating, fishing or paddling and can be much cooler in warmer weather than older-style life jackets.
To learn more about boating education and safety, see on.IN.gov/boatered.
Migratory bird hunting seasons announced
Indiana’s migratory bird hunting seasons for 2023-24 have been submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The hunting seasons include those for mourning dove, waterfowl (i.e., ducks, coots, mergansers and geese), woodcock, snipe and sora rails.
The bag limit for dark geese may include any combination of five per day. Dark geese are Canada geese, white-fronted geese and brant geese, with no limitations by species. The daily bag limit for light geese (snow and Ross’ geese) remains 20.
There are no changes in duck bag limits. This includes the scaup daily bag limit, which is one during the first 15 days of the season, and two the remainder of the season.
Note that in the central zone this year, the second segment of the duck season and the third segment of the goose season opens on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The duck season closes Jan. 13. Past Indiana waterfowl hunter surveys indicated that Indiana duck hunters strongly preferred for the hunting season to open on the Friday after Thanksgiving rather than Saturday.
Find more information about the migratory game bird hunting seasons and regulations at on.IN.gov/gamebird-seasons.
