Gov. Eric Holcomb, in his 2020 State of the State address, charged the Indiana Department of Natural Resources with planting 1 million trees during the next five years.
Due to the efforts of the DNR Division of Forestry and its partners, that once-lofty goal is within sight. This spring, 253,400 seedlings were planted on DNR properties, bringing the four-year planting total to 964,900.
“For more than 100 years, Indiana has worked continuously to grow the state’s forested land to build diverse ecosystems and preserve forests for future generations,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said in a news release. “Under Gov. Holcomb’s leadership and with the help of our partners, we’ve planted historic numbers of new trees across the state, and we look forward to officially meeting the governor’s bold goal next year.”
The plantings of oak, black walnut and hickory, species that are in decline in Indiana, have been done throughout the state, primarily on state forests. The plantings have also taken place at Prophetstown and Summit Lake state parks, Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area, Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve and Spring Creek Seeps Natural Area.
As the seedlings grow, they create shrub/tree habitat for wildlife species that require early successional habit, the majority of which are in decline, and form a natural carbon storage solution.
Each spring and fall, the Natural Resources Foundation hosts corporate partners across state properties to plant trees through its Indiana Tree Project.
For more details on this initiative and how it works, go to on.IN.gov/forestIN.
Upgraded DNR app available
The upgraded, free smartphone app of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is available now to help Hoosiers maximize the enjoyment of the outdoor recreation the DNR offers in the Hoosier State.
Although there are many options in app stores about DNR recreation, the information in the DNR app comes straight from the source.
The app is available to iPhone and Android users and is also formatted for use on tablets such as iPad and Galaxy Tab.
Returning users will notice that the app has been rebuilt on a new platform for better device compatibility, featuring a new interface, better maps, more content and the ability to receive notifications.
“Our DNR team is continuously looking for ways to improve our guests’ experience at our properties across the state,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said in a news release. “With this new app, finding a campsite, a trail, or your new favorite fishing hole is now even easier while you’re on the go. Whether you’re new or seasoned in outdoor recreation, this is an app you’ll definitely want to download.”
This is the third major rewrite of the app, which was first launched in 2010. To install, search the app store for Indiana DNR, where you’ll see the DNR logo in the icon. More details on how to install are at on.IN.gov/dnr-apps.
While downloading this app, you may also be interested in downloading the Indiana State Nature Passport from Visit Indiana, which allows users to collect check-ins at DNR properties to exchange for prizes.