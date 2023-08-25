The 2024 Women’s and Military Division Wheelchair Basketball National Championships will be held next spring at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, it was announced by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Turnstone and Visit Fort Wayne.
This is the first time that the nationals will be held in Indiana.
The event is scheduled for April 26-28 at Turnstone, which has previously hosted six NWBA regional tournaments that helped establish the facility as a front-runner for hosting the 2024 championships.
More than 300 athletes and nearly 800 attendees from across the United States are expected to be at the national championships.
The Women’s Division National Championship is set to be the largest women’s wheelchair basketball event in the organization’s history, while 2024 also signals the second year that the NWBA will crown a national champion in its newly founded military division.
The host venue, Plassman Athletic Center, offers 190,000 square feet of adaptive event space and features four full-sized basketball courts.
Young hellbender found in Blue River
Biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Purdue University recently documented a very young hellbender salamander, a gilled larva, in the Blue River while conducting routine surveys in south-central Indiana.
This discovery is significant because over the past three to four decades, only adult hellbenders have been documented in the Blue River.
The presence of a young salamander suggests that conservation efforts and rearing programs are accomplishing their goals for the recovery of this endangered species.
The hellbender (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis) is a large, fully aquatic salamander. Hellbenders do not reach sexual maturity until they are 7 to 8 years old and require specific habitats to thrive and reproduce.
Their decline statewide has been documented as far back as the early-to-mid 1900s as a result of habitat loss and poor water quality. Hellbenders play an important role in aquatic ecosystems and are indicators of clean water.
The Indiana Hellbender Partnership is a collaboration between the Indiana DNR and Purdue University with funding support from the Indiana DNR Nongame Wildlife Fund, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and partners in local governments, universities, nn-governmental organizations and zoos that are working to recover the state-endangered hellbender.
Developed over 15 years, the Indiana Hellbender Partnership is the largest and most comprehensive group working to recover an imperiled amphibian in Indiana.
Since 2017, Purdue University’s Help the Hellbender Lab and its conservation partners have reared and released nearly 500 juvenile hellbenders into the Blue River.
“This finding, the result of nearly two decades of collective effort, signifies a milestone for our conservation program,” lab director Rod Williams says. “While we have much left to do, we have evidence our approach is working.”
In the event anglers accidentally hook a hellbender, they are reminded to cut the line and let the salamander go unharmed.