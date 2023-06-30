For the sixth time in history, the Professional Bull Riders tour will return to Shipshewana, bucking into the Michiana Event Center on July 7-8 with the PBR Bull Bash.
A top-tier event for the organization’s Challenger Series, this year’s tour stop will again offer the largest payout in event history to the world-class bull riders.
The event will also welcome a new funnyman in Kyle “Hashtag” Lamon, a burgeoning star on TikTok.
A Tennessee native, Lamon is a U.S. Army combat veteran, having served in Afghanistan. After his time in service, Lamon tried being a bull rider for six years before transitioning into his role as an entertainer.
Past winners of the event include Pennsylvania’s Grayson Cole (2021), three-time INFR world champion Dakota Louis (2020), three-time PBR World Finals qualifier Brady Sims (2019) and six-time PBR World Finals qualifier Rubens Barbosa (2018).
Last year, Indiana’s Marcus Mast was crowned the PBR Bull Bash champion.
This season’s list of contenders tentatively includes Mast, alongside fellow Indiana natives Dakota Warnken (Wakarusa) and Tyler Manor (Portland).
In addition to featuring some of the PBR’s best riders, the PBR Bull Bash at the MEC will also showcase some of the PBR’s top bovine athletes, many of whom are from Lima, Ohio.
Sport Club team headed to nationals
The Fort Wayne Sport Club 07B Bremen squad earned a spot at the U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup National Championship, which will be held in Wichita, Kansas, July 7-11.
The team earned the honor after finishing second at the USYS Presidents Cup Midwest Regional Championship in West Chester, Ohio.
07B Bremen is the first boys team and only the second team from Fort Wayne to earn a spot at a USYS National Championship.
In 2016, Fort Wayne Sport Club 99/00G Strikers earned the honor eventually finishing second in the nation and earning the Fair Play Award.
This season, 07B Bremen has won titles at the Nike Turf Classic and the Indiana Presidents Cup State Championship.
They also finished first at the Blue Chip Showcase and third out of 40 teams at the Crossroads Showcase.
Led by coach Josh Routte, the team has a record of 19-4-4 going into the national championship event.
The USYS Presidents Cup National Championship brings the top eight teams in each age group to compete. Teams will compete in pool play to earn a spot in the final four.
Leesburg man runs endurance race
Garett Carolus, 58, of Leesburg finished the Western States Endurance Run on June 27.
Carolus completed the historic 100.2-mile course – which starts at Olympic Valley at Lake Tahoe and finishes at Placer High School in Auburn, California – in 26 hours, 21 minutes and 56 seconds.
He finished in the upper half of the nearly 330 runners.
This year marked the 50th running of the event, and it is the oldest 100-mile foot race in the world.