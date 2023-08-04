Registration is now open for Upper Wabash Invasives Network’s Invasives Field Day and Workshop at Mississinewa Lake, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17. The free event will focus on invasive control and habitat management.
The day will start at Mississinewa Lake’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office, 5613 Mississinewa Dam Road in Peru, with a breakfast of coffee and doughnuts.
Participants will then travel around the lake. Aron Showalter, wildlife specialist at Mississinewa Lake, will talk about managing invasive species. A lunch will be provided.
From 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Geoff Schortgen, agriculture and natural resource educator with Purdue Extension Wabash County, will give a presentation on water quality and herbicide.
From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Vince Burkle, nursery inspector and compliance officer with DNR’s Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology, will speak about controlling the spotted lanternfly.
From 2:30 to 3 p.m., Teresa Rody, interpretive naturalist for Mississinewa Lake, will talk about how to identify invasive species.
The Office of Indiana State Chemist will offer continuing certification hour credits for those who attend, including five credits for Category 2, forest pest management, and Category 6, industrial weed management, and four credits for registered technicians. Those seeking chem credits must attend the entire workshop.
Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127 or visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/invasive-control-and-habitat-management-field-day-tickets-635345323967.
JG calling for more recreation experiences
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping and all manner of sports activities are done daily. The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
The Journal Gazette’s Outdoors Experience feature lends a forum for readers to share their love of all things outdoors, or indoors, with their neighbors.
If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.