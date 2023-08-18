Beginning Sunday, hunters can apply for reserved hunts by going to on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 24:
Fish & Wildlife Area waterfowl hunts: Waterfowl hunts at participating FWAs, including LaSalle, Kingsbury, Hovey Lake, Goose Pond, and Kankakee. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.
Fish & Wildlife Area deer hunts: Firearms season deer hunts at Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing FWAs.
State park property deer hunts: Deer hunts at participating state park properties, including Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial state parks and Raccoon Lake. Cave River Valley Natural Area, which is managed by Spring Mill State Park, will also participate.
November Game Bird Area hunts: Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.
November youth-only Game Bird Area hunts: Youth-only hunts in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates and must have an adult at least 18 years old present while hunting. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.
Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: The IPLA program has switched to online reserved hunts and are no longer available through self-service sign-in. IPLA will offer reserved hunts for game bird, squirrel, waterfowl and firearms deer on private lands.
Applications for the following reserved hunting opportunities open Oct. 1. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 29:
December Game Bird Area hunts: Hunts on GBAs in northern Indiana (Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren, and White counties). Hunters may choose from a variety of hunt dates. These are not put/take pheasant hunts.
Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts: IPLA will offer archery and muzzleloader deer, late season waterfowl, goose only and small-game hunts on private lands.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.
Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Turnstone accepting Plassman Award nominations
Turnstone Center and the United States Association for Blind Athletes are accepting nominations for the Ronald Plassman Gold Standard Award.
Established in 2021, this award is presented each fall to deserving athletes, coaches and program supporters who demonstrate gold standard values lived out by Ron Plassman (1940-2022). These include excellence on the field of play, sportsmanship, leadership and championing the sport of goalball.
Plassman was a passionate champion of goalball, adaptive sports and the Paralympic movement. His support, specifically for goalball athletes, led to the creation of the Goalball Center of Excellence in Fort Wayne, the first training site of its kind in the United States and now the home of the USA Men’s and Women’s Goalball resident training program.
Those interested in submitting a nomination should do so online at www.usaba.org/ronald-plassman-gold-standard-award/ before Sept. 30. A selection committee will review all nominations after the deadline and select a winner in October to be publicly honored by Turnstone and USABA.