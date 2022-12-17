Tony Stewart and Russ Gamester have confirmed their intentions to defend their 2021 midget wins when the Rumble in Fort Wayne rolls into the Coliseum on Dec. 30 and 31.
After sweeping the action in 2019 (there was no race in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions), Stewart was shut out on the opening night of last year’s competition by Gamester.
Failing to transfer through his preliminary heat race, Stewart was running third in the B-main (a transfer position) when his car developed mechanical issues and he dropped out of the race.
Gamester started on the front row but was unable to take the lead until lap 38 of the 50-lap main event and narrowly held off Billy Wease for the win.
On Saturday of last year’s event, Stewart wasted little time getting to the front; having taken the lead on lap 3 and holding it to the checkered flag.
Gamester dropped out of the feature in the closing laps with mechanical woes.
For Gamester, it marked his fifth triumph on the one-sixth-mile concrete oval in 15 feature starts for a win average of 33%, while Stewart’s 12th win in 22 starts gives him a 54% win average.
The pair will face another talented field of entrants this year in their attempt to add to their statistics.
Among the entrants are former feature winners Wease (5), Justin Peck (3), Mike Fedorcak (1) and Nick Hamilton (1).
The Rumble uses a unique formula of pitting national, regional, focus and Kenyon midgets into one fold.
Joining the midgets over the busy weekend will be the LiUNA non-winged 600 midgets, North Baltimore custom cuts winged 600 midgets, eight classes of go-karts and six classes of Baker racing engines quarter midgets, with full racing programs for all of the divisions each night.
Tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Memorial Coliseum box office and on race day.
JG calling for more recreation experiences
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily.
The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
The Journal Gazette’s Outdoors Experience feature lends a forum for readers to share their love of all things outdoors, or indoors, with their neighbors.
If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net.
Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.
Calendar items wanted
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.