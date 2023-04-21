The Turnstone Flyers, representing the adaptive sports facility in Fort Wayne, finished second in the sled hockey tournament at the 2023 USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival in St. Louis over the weekend.
It was the fifth time the Flyers have finished second at a national sled hockey tournament, having also done so in 2019, 2015, 2013 and 2012. They won national titles in 2017 and 2014.
Turnstone went 4-0 over the first three days of the event, outscoring opponents 11-3 and notching two shutouts behind goalie Noel Kline.
In the championship game, against the Boston Spaulding Shamrocks, who were also 4-0 to open the tournament, the Flyers trailed 2-0 early but rallied to knot the score at 2 with goals from Elliott Mohre (assisted by John Pfeiffer and rookie Jordy Petrosky) and Cai Davis (helped by Mohre and Peter Mitchell) before Boston found the net twice to win and weathered a late rally to win 4-3.
All told, Klein stopped 204 shots in 28 games this season and recorded six shutouts. Moore had 27 goals and 47 points in 28 games to lead the team, which was coached by Rick Wynn, Drew Wynn and Caleb Wynn. The Flyers have been playing since November.
Sled hockey is played under similar rules to standard ice hockey, but features players seated on sleds using special sticks to navigate the ice.
Chinook salmon stocking strategy implemented
After conducting two public meetings and a public survey, Indiana DNR is implementing a new stocking strategy for Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan this month, stocking 75,000 Chinook salmon in East Chicago, 100,000 in the Little Calumet River, and 100,000 in Trail Creek.
This stocking strategy was suggested at public meetings on the subject and added to the DNR’s public survey on the issue.
More than 3,100 Lake Michigan trout and salmon anglers responded to the survey, which included questions about potential management options for stocking Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan.
To inform its selection of the new stocking strategy, the Indiana DNR considered the results of the public survey as well as data it collected on angler use of stocking sites, angler catch rates, available access to fishing sites, and Chinook salmon survival rates.
“In addition to having broad public support, the selected option best balances the factors we consider when stocking, such as maximizing the survival and return of the salmon, fishing opportunities, and the number of stocking locations,” said Ben Dickinson, Indiana DNR’s Lake Michigan fisheries research biologist.
More information about Lake Michigan fishing, including the summary report of the public survey process and results is at on.IN.gov/lake-michigan-fishing.
