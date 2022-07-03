Bob Michael, former Concordia coach, recently played in the USA National Volleyball tournament held in Orlando, Florida.
The Kings Mountain Fog team, on which Michael plays, successfully defended its championships in both the men’s 65s and 70s divisions.
In the M65 division, the team lost to FOG Canada 65s in pool play in three sets but came back to capture the gold medal by defeating Canada in the finals 25-15, 25-11.
In the M70 division, Kings Mountain went undefeated in seven matches, beating Canada and Brazil in pool play and Divers (Keystone Region) 25-19, 25-22 in the championship match. Michael and three of his teammates were selected to the all-tournament team in this age division.
Since Michael joined the Kings Mountain Fog team in 2011, he has played in 28 major championships in his age division, winning 22 gold medals, four silver and a bronze.
Kings Mountain Fog has now won 10 consecutive gold medals in its age division in national and international competition since 2017.
Turnstone teams compete in tourney
The Turnstone Flyers played in the Premier Cup against the top 10 teams in the nation and the Turnstone Furious Flyers competed in the Founders Cup at the MK Battery Conference Cup Series 2022 at Turnstone on June 23-26.
Turnstone Flyers lost to the undefeated Shockwave (19-0) from Big Lake, Minnesota. The lone goal came from Riley Johnson, Golden Guard winner (top goal scorer) in the Premier Cup.
David Dowling earned the all-tournament team award, adding to his list of recent achievements, which includes a spot on Team USA.
The Turnstone Flyers ended up ranking second out of 50 teams nationally with an overall record of 12-7-2.
With a shortened season of 13 games and an influx of different players, the Turnstone Furious Flyers finished 36 out of 50. Kadence Waldron earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Nominations now open for Plassman Award
Turnstone Center and the United States Association for Blind Athletes are now accepting nominations for the Ronald Plassman Gold Standard Award.
Established in 2021, this prestigious award will be presented annually each fall to athletes, coaches and program supporters who demonstrate gold standard values lived out by the actions and support of Ron Plassman (1940-2022).
These include excellence on the field of play, sportsmanship, leadership, and championing the sport of goalball.
Ron Plassman was a champion of goalball, adaptive sports and the Paralympic movement. His support, specifically for goalball athletes, led to the creation of the Goalball Center of Excellence in Fort Wayne, the first training site of its kind in the United States and now the home of the USA men’s and women’s goalball resident training program.
Criteria for this award require nominees to be an athlete, coach or program supporter who recognizes values of sportsmanship and leadership on and off the court. Nominees must demonstrate significant contributions to the sport of goalball and support education and increase awareness of the Paralympic movement.
Those interested in submitting a nomination should do so using the online form before July 31. A selection committee will review all nominations after the deadline and select a winner in August. The recipient of the award will be honored at Turnstone’s gala in Fort Wayne on Sept. 8.