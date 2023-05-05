Local golf professional Wyatt Larkin posted a 73 and placed fourth to earn a spot in the final qualifying for the U.S. Open on Monday at South Bend Country Club.
About 9,700 golfers across the country are competing for 530 spots in the final qualifying to vie for a spot in the U.S. Open.
Indiana state parks host Welcome Back Weekend
Celebrate spring and the start of recreation season during Welcome Back Weekend.
Admission to all state parks will be free Sunday, which is also a Free Fishing Day, during which Hoosiers can fish without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp, with all size and bag limits in effect.
For public places to fish, go to on.IN.gov/where2fish. Check out fishing tips and videos at on.IN.gov/learn2fish.
Welcome Back Weekend programs include fishing workshops at Salamonie lakes today.
Free gate admission and the Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with Visit Indiana’s IN Indiana Week, which is May 7 to 13.
Register for the Indiana State Nature Passport program at visitindiana.com/explore, then check in when visiting a property to participate in a variety of giveaways during the week and throughout the year.
More weekend events can be found at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.
JG calling for more recreation experiences
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily.
The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
The Journal Gazette’s Outdoors Experience feature lends a forum for readers to share their love of all things outdoors, or indoors, with their neighbors.
If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.