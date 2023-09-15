Running
Trine University’s Health Science Association is accepting registrations for the university’s annual Homecoming 5K run/walk, which will be held Oct. 7. The 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Ryan Skywalk on Thunder Drive. There is no cost to participate. Commemorative T-shirts are available for $15, with proceeds benefitting the First Responders Foundation. The First Responders Foundation serves and honors all first responders, veterans and their families. To register or for more information, visit trine.link/20235k
