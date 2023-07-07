Softball
The Knights of Columbus will hold on a charity softball game (Knights vs. Knights) at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish sports field, 10700 Aboite Center Road. Proceeds go to Cancer Services of Northeastern Indiana in honor of Valerie Shane. For more information: 260-246-1117 or mvs1118@yahoo.com.
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 260-461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.