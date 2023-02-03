Running: Indoor 5k, noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 19, Jackson R. Lehman YMCA, 5680 YMCA Park Drive West. Participants have the opportunity to complete a 5K by running or walking on treadmills, a track, outdoors along the trail or using ellipticals. Registration is $25 for Y members and $30 for program participants. Virtual option: Run/walk a 5k the week of Feb. 13-19. Information: Brian West, senior program director, 260-755-4926
Fishing show: The Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Goods Collectibles Show, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 18, Quality Inn, 13508 Ohio 15, Montpelier, Ohio. 419-485-5555. Rates are $79 if you mention the show. Show admission: $5, children younger than 16 free. Vendor tables for $20. Consignment auction at noon. Information: Cody Treat, 419-438-1111 or cody36@gmail.com; Dustin Lucas (text only), 419-506-1345
