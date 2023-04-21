Boating
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offering a safe boating course, The class meets in three sessions: June 1, June 5-6, 5:30-8:30 pm., at the VFW Post 857, 2202 W Main St. in Fort Wayne. Cost is $20. Register by May 26th by emailing Rob Kerr at robhkerr@frontier.com.
Shooting
Trap and skeet shoot: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Open to the public, 12:30 p.m. second and last Sunday every month. Information: 260-747-4677.
Soccer
6v6 tournament, 6 p.m., April 28, Fort Wayne Sport Club, located at 3102 Ardmore Ave, entry fee is $60 per team, for more info https://www.fortwaynesportclub.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1190853, Please contact Dan Kruse at dankruse53@gmail.com or 260-432-6011.
