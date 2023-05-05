Running
The Armed Forces Endurance Run, 7 a.m. May 20, 2122 O’Day Road; for more info kimharding@beyondlimitsrunner.com.
FWRC JP Jones Just Plain 10K, 3.3K and breakfast picnic, 8 a.m. June 10, Foster Park, Pavilion No. 1; for more: www.fortwaynerunningclub.org
Shooting
Trap and skeet shoot: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road. Open to the public, 12:30 p.m. second and last Sunday every month. Information: 260-747-4677.
