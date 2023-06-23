Running
Junior Achievement of North Manchester’s annual JA 5K and Fun Run fundraiser, July 29 at Warvel Park in North Manchester. Registration can be done online, by going to www.northmanchester.ja.org or by visiting one of the following businesses in North Manchester for a paper application: Beacon Credit Union, Crossroads Bank, Neighborhood Fresh. For more information, contact Beth Miller at 574-551-4698 or email to Beth.Miller@ja.org.
