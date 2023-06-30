It’s safe to say that most runners in the Fort Wayne area have a race shirt with a logo designed by Jenniffer Jordan, whether they know it or not.
For the past five years, Jordan has been tasked with designing the logo and theme that will adorn the T-shirts, bib numbers and medal designs for Runners on Parade, incorporating the theme of the Three Rivers Festival.
This year’s theme is United in Art.
The 28th annual Runners on Parade is scheduled for July 8, ahead of the Three Rivers Festival Parade. The race draws a crowd both in the running community and in spectators lining the streets for the parade.
“This is one of the races that we try to have unique artwork and design,” race director Steve Heim said. “Runners on Parade is always concurrent with the parade and we want to stay in theme with that. It’s just an awesome job creating something that captures not only the theme of the parade but the fun of summer and the even the 5K.”
Jordan’s design for this year features a “fallen” ice cream cone that resembles a paint splatter that integrates the race logo and name of the event. Jordan says the design marries “with the heat of the summer, the vibe of the festival, … and it all just melts together.”
Heim said, “I’m really excited about the art for these shirts and what it’s going to bring to Runners on Parade this year. It’s one of my favorites.”
Jordan says she loves taking on the project “because I love the excitement.”
“I think it’s one of the best shirts for one of the best races,” she says. “(Fort Wayne Running Club) always gives me creative freedom. I love the ability to have freedom to play. I enjoy seeing people wearing them all year long.”
As a runner herself, Jordan, 47, strives to challenge herself to get better.
“The runner’s mindset is to always want to run the next race a little bit faster or better,” Jordan said. “I feel the same way about designing the Runners on Parade T-shirt or anything I design: I challenge myself to come up with a design that is better than the one before.”
Jordan helped the Fort Wayne Running Club when it switched from the Fort Wayne Track Club. She also made designs for events and programs such as Fanny Freezer, Run for Riley, Tread the Trails and for the ultra-running community.
Jordan began running while attending high school in Puerto Rico, and a friend suggested they try different sports. At 5 feet, 2 inches tall, basketball wasn’t an option, though she did make it past the first round of cuts.
“I didn’t make it so (my friend) said, ‘Let’s try out for the track team.’ I said, ‘I can’t run, but OK,’ ” Jordan said. “I went out and ran. I ran and I practiced and I found that I liked it. Right before our first meet, I was in a bicycle incident and tore off the top of my toe. I came back out the next year and found that I was a decent runner, in the longer distances, at least.”
The track team was small so the event variety was there. Her senior year, she participated in cross country, which planted the seed for later off-road ventures.
Following her high school graduation, Jordan enrolled at IPFW for two years, joined the Air Force for four, then returned to IPFW to finish her communications degree.
But outside the registrar’s office, a brochure for design and marketing caught her eye.
“I went over to the art department,” she said. “At this time, you didn’t have to have a portfolio. I applied to art school and went to art school.”
Throughout her career, Jordan has worked for a trade show company, Vera Bradley in visual merchandising and then in the marketing department, NeighborLink, Brand Innovation Group, and she has freelanced and consulted the past few years.
The expertise Jordan has acquired make her a “one-woman show” with experience in design, communication, video, radio, print media and web content that can also be used in the running world.
“I feel like if you’re going to do something, do it well,” she said. “The medal should be just as cute, (for Runners on Parade) the medal is a fun ice cream cone shape that ties into the shirt, the bib has a little close-up of rainbow sherbet. The colors are fun and vibrant.
Jordan says design and races go hand in hand.
“A race is a perfect small campaign for what branding is and what people expect these days,” she says. “From that perspective, if you’re thinking about putting on a race, design is just one component of that.”