Golf
The 66th Murphy Open Golf outing is set for 8 a.m. Sunday at River Bend golf course. The tournament starts with a prayer, then the playing of taps and raising of the American flag followed by a cannon going off to signify the official start of the tournament. There will be close to 200 golfers at the event. Donations are made to Gigi’s Playhouse and DSANI helping to foster the development and growth of individuals with Down syndrome. Information: Amy Stefanek: 224-829-9990
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 260-461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.