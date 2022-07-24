The way her parents tell it, Felicity Stockman was the child who never avoided a mud puddle she could jump in, an obstacle she could walk on top of or any potential life-threatening trouble she could explore.
“Especially when they are little, they could drive you crazy,” said her father, Dan. “We don’t want to break that spirit, but at the same time you have to learn to contain it.”
Along with her brother Kiernan, the Stockmans signed Felicity up for taekwondo lessons when she was 6. Now 17, she added a world title to her national championship after winning the world title in combat weapons in Phoenix.
Five years ago, an opponent backed Stockman into a corner during a match when something clicked, and she rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win the match 6-5 in sudden victory (taekwondo’s form of overtime). From then on, she’s been almost unbeatable in every combat match.
The next year she was ranked in the world top 10. The next year she won her first of four state championships, and she’s won four district titles covering Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky. Last year, she went to nationals for the first time, finishing second while competing with a torn labrum in her shoulder that later required surgery.
She’s been to the world championships three times, placing third, fourth and second, last year losing the final 10-9.
“She just fell in love with it, and it’s something she has excelled at so she gives it 100%,” said her instructor, Penny Beddow-Wolf. “She’s been raised by great parents who put a lot of time and effort into her. She’s very gifted. She’s a good athlete and she’s always been big for her age, too, which is beneficial at this sport.
“Felicity loves every sport there is, and she’s very active in a lot of sports, which is wonderful. Coaches love kids who have been coached by a lot of people because they are used to being coached. They are used to taking direction and instruction. Felicity found out what she loved to do in taekwondo when we started combat sparring about 10 years ago.”
She’s also very patient, uses quick reflexes, is extremely agile on her feet, smart and disciplined during matches. Every opponent knows they can make their reputation by exploiting any mistakes, so she doesn’t make any. She’s great at counterpunching after blocking their attempts in sparring.
Instead of putting time working by herself on her forms, she prefers facing opponents. She also prefers individual to team sports as with her spot on the Wayne High School wrestling team.
“Because then I depend on myself and not anybody else,” she said. “They both take a lot of work and dedication. You have to work out a lot.”
She hopes to wrestle in college where she wants to study business on her way to a career in real estate.
The amazing thing is that almost everyone she competes against becomes a friend, even the girl who beat her for last year’s world championship. Taekwondo is one of the rare sports where everyone cheers for each other.
“Combat sparring and having friends works really well,” she said with a laugh. “Taekwondo allows me to do a lot of amazing things like traveling and getting to hang with friends at tournaments.”