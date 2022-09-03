Clare Lake in Huntington was among 10 public lakes throughout the state that were stocked with more than 247,000 hybrid striped bass by the Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife. In addition, more than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden.
Clare Lake received 420 hybrids.
Hybrid striped bass production at East Fork Fish Hatchery exceeded the annual request for 2022. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1.5 inches in length, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.
Events scheduled for Indiana Archaeology Month
September marks the 27th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana.
All month, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s past. Events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations and individuals throughout Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology coordinates the activities.
A schedule of events is at on.in.gov/ archaeologymonth.
“Archaeology tells us about the past, but it also helps us figure out more about ourselves today and what we might be like in the future,” Dan Bortner, DNR director and state historic preservation officer, said in a news release.
“This month provides a fun way for Hoosiers to learn how.”
This year’s commemorative poster focuses on the diversity of Indiana’s Late Precontact ceramics. The ceramics of the Late Precontact period (1000 to 1500 CE) of Indiana indicate that Native American groups were not static but were diverse, dynamic and complex.
“Archaeologists examine the different decorative styles of pottery to interpret shifting movements and cultural interactions of people through time in areas that would become Indiana and the Midwest,” State Archaeologist Amy Johnson said in a news release.
Overall, archaeologists have recorded more than 75,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the precontact and historic people.
About $1.3 million in LARE grants benefit water projects
Eleven counties in northeast Indiana are among the 20 throughout the state that will receive funds for improving local bodies of water, thanks to $1,291,900 in grants awarded by DNR Director Dan Bortner through the DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement program.
The grants will fund projects benefiting seven lakes and 17 rivers and streams across Indiana. Most of the projects aim to improve water quality by addressing sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams. Improved water quality helps maintain sustainable fish and wildlife populations as well as improve recreational opportunities in Indiana, according to a news release from the DNR.
One new wetland construction and one wetland enhancement project will be completed with this round of grants, creating around 25 acres of wetlands, which help with flood retention, water filtration and providing critical habitat for a variety of birds, amphibians and reptiles.
LARE grants are funded through the annual LARE fee paid by boat owners when they register their watercraft with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. This user-funded program benefits boaters all over the state.
The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share a portion of the cost.
The list of projects by water body, county, project type and grant award can be found at lare.dnr.in.gov.