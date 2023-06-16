Summer officially begins Wednesday and there are no shortage of events and activities leading up to and throughout the summer months.
Bring your friends, make some new ones, or the whole family to hikes, educational activities, sporting events, festival activities, among other fun adventures.
Don’t forget the sunscreen and the bug spray.
June
Trap and skeet shoot – Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road. Open to the public, 12:30 p.m. second and last Sunday every month. Information: 260-747-4677.
Women’s Group Hike, 8 p.m. today, July 16, Aug. 20 – Nature Center, Pokagon State Park. Monthly group hike of 3 to 4 miles (depending on weather). Hikes are free with park admission.
Summer Solstice Sunset Hike, 8 p.m. June 21 – Lindenwood Nature Preserve. Celebrate the longest day of the year with a free hike. Advanced registration is required by calling 260-427-6000.
Turnstone Endeavor Games, June 23-25 – The games include 13 sports: air rifle shooting, archery, boccia, fencing, field, goalball, power soccer, sit volleyball, swimming, tennis, track, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair softball. Clinics will also be offered to strengthen skills or try a new activity. More information at Turnstone.org/About/Events/Endeavor-Games.
The Beeuaty of Bees!, 2 p.m. June 24 – Campview Shelter, Ouabache State Park. The state park’s commemoration of National Pollinator Week to teach attendees about the importance and value of honey bees.
Fort4Fitness Summer Sunset Relay, 2:30 p.m. June 24 – MedPro Group. Teams of one to eight people can choose between a 3- or 6-hour relay with laps divided up however teams see fit. More information and registration at Fort4Fitness.org/Summer-Sunset-Relay.
Floating Campfire, 6 p.m. June 24, July 22, Sept. 2 – Sand Lake beach, Chain O’Lakes State Park. The campfire will be lit and floating on the lake for attendees to wade out to. S’mores fixings will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring other goodies to cook over the flames.
July
Full Moon Hike, 8 p.m. (youth) and 9:15 p.m. (adult) July 1 – Lindenwood Nature Preserve. Enjoy a hike under a full moon. Pre-registration is required by calling 260-427-6000.
Run, White and Blue 5K, 10 a.m. July 4 – Foster Park, Pavilion No. 2. The event benefits NAMI Fort Wayne. Wear your best red, white and blue on a “flat, fast and fun” course. Race-day registration is available between 9 and 10 a.m. or register online at RunSignUp.com/NAMIFortWayne.
28th Annual Runners on Parade, 8 a.m. July 8 – The classic race through downtown Fort Wayne ahead of the Three Rivers Festival parade is also the Road Runners Club of America 5K Championship event. To register, go to RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/RunnersonParade5k.
Fort Wayne Roller Derby, 11 a.m. July 9 – SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. Tripleheader with juniors at noon, open gender at 2 p.m., and Women’s Flat Track Derby Association at 4 p.m. More information at Facebook.com/FWrollerderby.
Senior Monday Luncheon, noon July 10 – Salamonie Interpretive Center. Ages 50 or older will be treated to a reading by author Dr. Lori Goss-Reaves, who recently published “Kiss Lori for Me: A Vietnam Corpsman’s Sacrifice, His Widow’s Undying Love, and Their Daughter’s Quest to Find the Truth.” The provided dish will be pulled pork, and attendees should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. Reservations can be made by calling 260-468-2127.
Monthly Lunch Nature Program Series, noon July 13, Aug. 10 – Lodge Recreation Building, Ouabache State Park. The free monthly event is sponsored by Friends of Ouabache State Park. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch, but dessert will be provided. To register, or for more information, call 260-824-0926 or email friendsofouabache@gmail.com.
Pufferbelly Run, Walk and Stroll, 8 a.m. July 15 – The proceeds from the event contribute to the continued construction of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail stretching between Pokagon and Ouabache state parks. To register, go to FWTrails.org/Event/Pufferbelly.
“T is for Trees,” 10 a.m. July 20 – Salamonie Interpretive Center. Preschool-age children will learn about how trees help us breathe. The program fee is $2 per child, and advanced registration is requested by calling 260-468-2127.
Blessings in a Backpack Golf Outing, noon July 21 – Brookwood Golf Club. Event proceeds to feed children in the community. More information at BlessingsIndiana.org/Events.
CCC Co. 556 Open House, 9:30 a.m. July 30 – Nature Center, Pokagon State Park. Guests will learn about Company 556 of the Civilian Conservation Corps that was stationed at Pokagon from 1934 to 1942. The event is believed to be the longest-running reunion of CCC veterans in the country.
Epic 7K/15K, 8 a.m. Aug. 12 – The course winds between Swinney and Foster parks along the Rivergreenway. For more information or to register, go to RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/20173RRC15k.
13th Annual 5K Run/Walk to Eradicate Polio, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19 – Race starts and finishes at the Shoaff Park boat ramp. Fort Wayne Running Club points race. To register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/Polio.
Huntington University Night Lights 5K, 8 p.m. Aug. 25 – Runners and walkers are welcome to the nighttime event through the university’s campus and cross country course. To register, go to Huntington.edu/HUNightLights5K.