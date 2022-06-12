Last weekend, Olivia Lawrence, Lila Hayes and Juliet Keefer all tested for their first-degree taekwondo black belts on the same day. That’s somewhat appropriate because they have developed a super-tight friendship over the last three years since starting the sport.
And they’ve gotten pretty good at it, too, as the three already hold multiple state titles in their skill divisions during their first year of live competition. Because of COVID-19, they were limited to participating in a few virtual matches previously.
“They definitely all are very talented and have some natural abilities,” said their instructor, A.J. Smith of Stellhorn Taekwondo. “They have been friends since the beginning and have grown closer throughout.”
They’ve been going to the same classes, training and practicing with each other for three years. Hayes and Lawrence started taekwondo first and then Keefer joined a year later to cement the three. Now they have progressed to where, as Smith said, anybody can win on any given day.
They love competing against each other, though not as much as they love being friends. Even when one of them loses, that usually means one of the others won, and they all support and congratulate each other.
“When we’re off the mat we are friends, but when we compete against each other, we still are friends,” Lawrence said. “We’ll act like we are enemies, but when we are off the mat are friends again.”
Keefer, 11, is a fifth grader at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School; Hayes, 13, is a seventh grader at Blackhawk Middle School; and Lawrence, 11, is a sixth grader at Jefferson Middle School. Keefer is the second oldest of four sisters and a brother. Lawrence has a younger brother, and Hayes has an older brother.
State titles are based on points, and Hayes holds championships in sparring, traditional weapons (tied with Keefer) and extreme weapons. Lawrence has titles in extreme forms and Keefer in traditional forms, traditional weapons, combat weapons, creative forms and creative weapons. Throughout the season, they traded category leads back and forth.
They’ll compete for titles in district competition – covering Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana – next weekend at Grand Wayne Convention Center.
Because they go to different schools, the friends mostly see each other at training sessions and during tournaments. Still, they already know they have developed a lifelong bond.
“I like competing, especially with them, which makes it more fun,” Keefer said. “When I lose, it does hurt a little bit, but I’m still happy for them, and it improves my determination to beat them next time.”
Lawrence said part of the attraction is taekwondo. She tried other sports but couldn’t find the same attachment from any other sport or hobby.