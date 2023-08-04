Long established as one of the nation’s most influential men’s college volleyball programs, several Purdue Fort Wayne alumni continued to swing their way to national prominence, earning gold medals at the USA Volleyball Open National Championship, held May 26-31 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.
Three teams with ties to Fort Wayne ultimately claimed titles at the event. Former Olympic gold medalist Lloy Ball’s Beam Pineapple won every set in claiming the men’s 40-and-older championship, setting a record for most lopsided set victory in the title match, defeating Team Canada Fog 25-4, 25-23.
Beam Pineapple featured an array of former Mastodons stars. Will Robbins and Jeff Ptak joined Ball on the all-tournament team, while current PFW men’s volleyball coach Ryan Perrotte and former Mastodon Jorge Ralat also suited up for Beam Pineapple, which was coached by fellow Mastodons alumni Loren Gebert and Craig Collins.
Each of the players on Beam Pineapple played for Arnie Ball, who guided the Mastodons to the NCAA Final Four six times in a 35-year coaching career. Former IPFW athletic staff member Ron Clark joined Beam Pineapple as the team’s medical staff and team manager.
“This is kind of the elite tournament in the nation,” Lloy Ball said. “It’s just an excuse for us to get together and tell old stories, but the guys are still very competitive, so the juices got going. I think it’s a testament to my dad and his program. He taught us the skills that lasted a lifetime, but also the competitiveness that never goes away.”
PFW alumnus Scott Lauer started at setter and earned all-tournament team honors for Balboa Bay, which won the men’s 50-and-older title, while Indiana University volleyball alumnus Bob Michael was named most valuable player and all-tournament, helping guide Kings Mountain Fog (9-0) to the men’s 70-and-older division title – their sixth straight age-group national championship and 13th age-division national title overall.
Michael has played in 38 USA Volleyball national tournaments, including for Kings Mountain Fog since 2010. And Ball said Michael’s influence on volleyball in Fort Wayne – dating back to when the Three Rivers Festival held a volleyball event – continues on.
“Bobby Michael is an institution in Fort Wayne,” Ball said. “He was one of the big hammers here in Fort Wayne. We don’t jump as high and move as fast, but he still has that whip of a right arm. He and his wife are two wonderful people. They go to nationals every year, and the division (age) numbers get a little higher, but they keep competing.”
As Ball said, the physical toll of playing several matches over multiple days on concrete led him and his teammates to consider going out on top. But with the 2024 event to be played in Columbus, Ohio, he thinks Beam Pineapple will return to defend their title.
“After Day 2 and Day 3 there comes a point where you ask yourself why you’re doing this, but not for us,” Ball said. “We were there for one mission, to win a gold medal. You could tell in that first set (in the championship match), Team Canada Fog knew the Pineapple boys weren’t messing around.
“Right around Christmastime, we get together and someone says, ‘what about nationals?’, and then we spend the next five months trying to get ready to play. If I was a betting man, I would bet that the Pineapple boys will be in Columbus next year.”