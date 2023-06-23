The more than 100 attendees of the Endeavor Games, a three-day adaptive sports festival hosted by Turnstone, faced an immediate challenge as the event got underway Friday: With so many sports on offer, and so little time, which one should they try first?
On Friday afternoon, Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center hosted simultaneous clinics in wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and tennis. In another corner of the court, attendees could practice hitting a softball off a tee. As spongy tennis balls rolled around the gym, other visitors zoomed around the indoor track that surrounds the court, trying out tandem bikes or racing wheelchairs for the first time.
“I didn’t have time to get to wheelchair basketball,” said Cami Wood, a 12-year-old Blackhawk Christian student who bopped between sitting volleyball, tennis and softball clinics before the welcome party could begin Friday evening. “It’s amazing, you meet so many people in the events. And playing new sports is always super fun. I’m more of a team-sports person, I like hanging around people, and it’s amazing hanging around so many new people.”
Wood, who also plays standing volleyball with her prosthetic leg, said she finds the floor version of her favorite sport to be even more challenging to play.
“Sitting volleyball, it’s so hard to move, and you can’t lift your butt up off the ground,” Wood said. “In sitting volleyball, you can block a serve, which is really fun. But your hands have to be over the net, and mine can’t get over the net yet.”
Earlier Friday, clinics in adaptive swimming, track and field events, boccia, archery and shooting were held at four different sites across Fort Wayne. A fencing and goalball clinic will be held today, and a power soccer clinic Sunday. More serious competitions in track and field, shooting, boccia and swimming will start today, and the archery competition will wrap up the event Sunday.
Kevin Hughes, the manager of sports at Turnstone, said the event was designed to give athletes with disabilities the opportunity to compete in their favorite sports against their peers while trying out a few new activities in their downtime. That combination has drawn athletes from across the country.
“You may have an individual, let’s say they’re coming here for archery, and maybe that’s all they’ve ever known, is archery. Maybe their family loves archery, they compete in archery,” Hughes said. “They come to this event, and they have the opportunity to just try out different sports. And maybe archery will continue to be part of what they do, but maybe they’ll add another sport to their activities.”
Hughes said that other attendees are “dabblers” who haven’t had a lot of experience with any particular sport, but came in the hopes of finding a sport they connect with.
“They’re going to look green, it’s not going to be perfect, but they’re having that first exposure, and we can figure out how we can support them after this event with that equipment,” Hughes said.
Hughes said his favorite part of the weekend is watching people try new things, like the young boy he helped into a racing chair for the first time.
“Because he saw people at the track in those chairs, he’s like, ‘I want to be in one of those chairs,’ and we provided that opportunity,” Hughes said. “Just to have the opportunity to see people grow into something new, and even for our athletes (at Turnstone), even though we offer these sports year-round, it’s an opportunity for them to do it all at one time, which is great, and for them to be able to measure themselves against someone else.”
Wood, who has also attended Endeavor Games in Oklahoma and hopes to attend similar functions, says participants can make friends they’ll see again and again at different competitions around the country.
“You meet a ton of the same people, and it’s fun to ask, ‘Did you go to this event? Did you go here?’ ” Wood said. “And then you meet new people who know more than you or people you can help.”