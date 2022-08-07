As Todd Sullivan describes it, completing his first 200-mile endurance course was, well, … pretty stress-free, actually. He was that well prepared.
“Things just went so much better than they ever really go in an ultra,” the senior therapist at Indiana Physical Therapy said. “I still had some sleep deprivation to work through and some painful blisters, but that is all just ordinary stuff in an ultra.”
Sullivan, 48, completed the Tahoe 200 around Nevada’s Lake Tahoe in 88½ hours. The event started at 9 a.m. June 17 and had a 100-hour limit. He said 250 people started the event, about 140 finished and he placed 69th.
“I’m definitely driven,” Sullivan said. “I think doing really hard things gives you some perspective on life. There’s something that makes life a little bit more colorful when you are pushing your limits a bit.”
But the craziest part of Sullivan’s adventure? After finishing at 1:30 a.m. on June 21, a Tuesday, Sullivan slept sporadically before catching his Wednesday plane ride home and arriving in Fort Wayne at 3:30 a.m. before getting up a few hours later to go to work.
“I had patients to see,” he said.
His wife, Dani, ran 30 miles with him during the race and also went to work that morning as a nurse at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Sullivan has completed several 100-mile endurance races, but this was his first and probably last crack at 200 miles. He started running to stay in shape during college and started running marathons in 1998 at the suggestion of his sister. When his times plateaued, he decided to try longer events. He’s completed several 100-mile distances, including the Indiana Trail 100 at Chain O’ Lakes State Park last October. To train for 200 miles, Sullivan mostly ran 70 to 80 miles per week, pushing past 100 in the final weeks. He’ll usually run 30 miles on a Saturday and 20 to 30 on Sundays.
The full course distance is 205.5 miles and covers 40,200 feet of ascent and descent. There are five aid stations providing hot food, a chance for a nap and medical attention. Sullivan said he took three short naps and ate cheeseburgers, mashed potatoes, pancakes and cheese quesadillas, sometimes on the trail. When one of the aid stations ran out of cheeseburgers, he ate two hot dogs and had an energy drink before resuming.
“Having some real food in me was huge,” he said. “Since you are hiking you can digest a lot more.”
Sullivan estimated he ran 30 to 40 miles overall and the rest was hiking. Dani joined to pace him on the trail from miles 120 to 150, and Allison Brown picked him up at mile 170. She was supposed to run with him for 20 miles but stayed the extra 10 to the finish.
“He really didn’t need to do those last 10 miles in the dark by himself, especially in the terrain we were in,” said Brown, who is a paralegal for a divorce lawyer. “There were two runners we encountered who had been lost for two hours. I am extremely amazed at how well he was doing at every point in the race. It was a perfectly executed plan. I told him, ‘You can’t ever do this race again because you will never top this experience.’ ”
Sullivan, who is also an instructor at Robert Bowles Karate Academy, said he loved the scenery and atmosphere of the entire event.
“I had to give myself some pep talks along the trail,” he said. “For me and races, it’s different. I only sign up for things that seem really inspiring to me. There’s something about the challenge that seems really cool. Lake Tahoe is such a cool place, and running around the mountains and the lake was what drove me.”
He’s not sure if he’ll ever try another 200 but will continue to run long-distance races, even pacing friends when asked. He’d someday like to run an ultra race in the mountains of Colorado.
“It’s just about finding the next challenge and finding what your body can do,” he said. “I think my body can handle a ton now. It’s gradually continuing to push the boundaries. I just love being outside on trails and being in the dirt, in the mountains and ultras allow you to do that all day long.”
Within a couple of days after coming home, Sullivan was back running 4 or 5 miles. His muscles and legs needed time to recover their full strength and there were a few blisters that needed to heal, but he felt strong overall.
“I was just super happy to be out there,” Sullivan said. “The race went way better than I expected it to go. All my goals were achieved.”