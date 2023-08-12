Fort Wayne’s Todd Sullivan is no stranger to difficult tasks. He has tackled the 100-mile distance on trails in the Arizona desert, northern Minnesota along the gnarly shores of Lake Superior and 200-miles in the wilderness around Lake Tahoe, among other running-related endeavors.
As of July 6, Sullivan, 49, can add Badwater 135 finisher to his already-lengthy ultrarunning resume.
Touted as, “The World’s Toughest Footrace,” the route covers 135 miles across Death Valley from Badwater Basin (280 feet below sea level) to Mount Whitney Portal (8,300 feet above sea level).
Sullivan finished the event in 44 hours, 31 minutes, and 32 seconds, crossing the finish line with his crew: his wife, Dani, daughter Bridget, and friends Allison Brown and Jeff Anderson.
But in true runner fashion, Sullivan wasn’t completely satisfied. For the ultradistance events, there’s no sure way of knowing how the body’s going to react in the race environment.
“I appreciate (people wishing me congratulations), and I finished,” Sullivan said. “I should feel super good about that. But it also feels like a failure because I didn’t ever get to push my body like I wanted.
“I knew going in, I can’t afford to do this race again. I wanted to burn myself to the ground. I paced myself super even in the beginning so when you got to the places to run, I just didn’t have the will left in me and I didn’t have the calories in me.”
To even be one of the 100 chosen to toe the line at the event, athletes must meet certain qualifying standards in addition to submitting an application similar to a college application. Sullivan also previously crewed the event for Suzi Swinehart, who has finished the event three times.
“There’s questions on there like what other things outside of running will help you finish Badwater,” Sullivan said. “I went into some of my karate stuff and physical therapist stuff that would maybe help me. The application window opens and it’s tempting to throw it in right away. It’s more about taking a lot of time and thinking about answers to the questions.”
To even consider attempting the race was something Sullivan has worked up to.
“Early on, it was just because it’s ridiculous. It’s so hard,” he said. “Back when I first heard about it, it was a scary thing. it was intimidating, there’s no way I would have ever done it.
“Fast forward to where I’ve gotten, I don’t feel scared of things like that anymore. That’s what I want to do now: I want to get out and take on things that I thought were so crazy. ... It’s unlike anything else in ultrarunning. The team suffers and works so hard and you all just take on this mission together. There’s something super cool. ”
Sullivan was in the second of the race’s three waves, beginning at 9 p.m. July 4.
“The temps were about 110 (at the start),” he said. “It’s pretty wild in Badwater Basin. You’ll go up and down. People think of it as flat, but you go up and down little hills on Badwater Basin, you go up a little bit it’ll get cooler. The van thermometer got up to 118, and, … it was over 100 most of the night.”
Despite heat training throughout the winter and spring in a sauna, and a training weekend in Death Valley over Memorial Day weekend, race-day adversity started early for Sullivan, between miles 15 and 30, with no reprieve.
“My stomach started getting queasy,” Sullivan said. “(At mile 42), I changed shoes and socks and started doing things to get ready for heat: desert hat, sunglasses, sunblock, I changed into my sun shirt a few miles later”
Despite stomach issues persisting, Sullivan was still moving well as his pacers rotated throughout the 15-mile gradual climb up to Townes Pass at mile 58.9.
Cresting the top, it’s a nine-mile descent to the valley floor and toward Panamint Springs, a 3,000-feet descent.
“From being out there so many years now, I just know what’s waiting for me at the bottom of that,” he said. “It’s heating up and when you get down to, … the Death Valley, the valley floor. ... It’s like a furnace. It zaps your spirit.
“Panamint Springs (mile 72) was the low point of the race. My stomach was a mess. It was frustrating. We decided that would be our place to reset. I was hoping resting would settle my stomach, but it never did.
“My mouth was so dry from the area that I just tried to gargle and that started me vomiting again. From there on out, it was sip fluids and try to move forward.”
Sullivan’s goal going into the race was to get to the mile-90 checkpoint within 24 hours. Going through at 2:30 a.m. meant he was 5 1/2 hours slower than expected.
“I had to let go of any goals I had for the thing,” he said. “I just need to finish the race and that broke my spirits a little bit. There wasn’t a good time goal in front of me anymore.
“I was sleepy since the first night. The second night, I was feeling like I was asleep on my feet at times. When you wake up from a deep dream, I’d just be running along and all of a sudden I’d be like, ‘I’m here, I’m at Badwater. Jeff’s behind me.’ I never closed my eyes, I’m running and my brain wakes up for a minute and I realize where I am. It’s an odd sensation.”
There was a detour at mile 118 that allowed Sullivan to spend 19 miles in the van where he drank half an energy drink and slept for about 15 minutes before continuing toward the finish.
“From Lone Pine (the last town on the course), you start the 12-mile climb up Whitney,” Sullivan said. “It’s pretty warm out. Not hot, just warm. There’s a little bit of a run-walk, as you leave Lone Pine. Even though I was trashed from Darwin to Lone Pine, I was able to do a bit of a run-walk.
“The last 3 1/2 miles is super steep. That far into the race, it feels like you’re climbing Mount Everest.”
Finally, at the top, Sullivan and his crew were able to cross the finish line together.
“We didn’t try and run through it at all. We just jumped in together and crossed,” Sullivan said. “I was exhausted, I was so freaking ready to be done running forward.
“Intellectually, I understand, ‘You should be super happy, you toughed it out.’ Emotionally, I had this preconceived notion of how I would suffer and I ended up having to suffer in a different way. That’s what the race is.”
Sullivan feels like he fell short of what he wanted to do and has shared his story on his Facebook page with more detail. It’s been a process since he finished the event.
“I think we did everything right,” he said. “There’s nothing in training that I would do differently. When I went into this race, I felt ready. I never go into a race feeling like I’m ready. When we were out there, we did all the troubleshooting that we could do.
“I’m getting there. I’m healing.”