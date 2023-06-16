After dropping their opening match, the USA Goalball men’s team reeled off six consecutive victories to claim the gold medal at the Nations Cup held last week in Berlin. The American squad outscored its opponents 78-37 and reached double digits in goals in five of their seven games.
An 11-7 opening-match loss to Germany Black was followed up with two pool-play wins on the opening day of competition – 13-3 triumph over Montenegro and 12-2 over Spain. On the second day, the U.S. ended pool play with a 15-7 victory over Finland and a quarterfinal win over Germany White, 10-6.
On the final day of the event, the U.S. gained redemption against Germany Black in the semifinals, 9-4, before defeating Finland again in the gold medal final, 12-4.
“The 2023 Berlin Cup was a great opportunity for our USA Goalball Men’s National Team to prepare in a competitive environment for the upcoming 2023 IBSA World Games,” USA head coach Keith Young said. “We had Calahan Young and Zachary Buhler returning from injuries and they are approaching top form. All six athletes contributed to the tournament victory.”
The American scoring was led by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic teammates Calahan Young, Huntington native Zach Buhler, Matt Simpson and Tyler Merren. Young tallied 29 goals over the seven games, followed by Buhler (15), Simpson (13) and Merren (12). Paralympic hopefuls Christian King and Tre’Shaun Faison chipped in six goals and three goals, respectively.
The USA Goalball men’s and women’s teams will shift their focus to qualifying for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The first opportunity comes at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, England, to be held Aug. 18-27.
