With the temperatures increasing and people itching to get on the water, the Lake City Skiers announced a summer schedule that could bring as much as $12 million in economic impact to Warsaw.
Skiers seeking a preview of the Division I Show Ski Nationals in August, which will be hosted by Hidden Lake in Warsaw, will take part in the 2023 City of Lakes Show Ski Tournament, which will be held June 16-18.
As Lake City Skiers director Chuck McLaughlin explained, the tournament held annually in June will draw much greater interest because of the national championship coming to Hidden Lake in August.
“The June tournament will feature four of the top five ranked show ski teams in the nation,” McLaughlin said. “Some of the teams that don’t normally come to this tournament, they want to get a chance to ski the site prior to nationals.”
The June event kicks off on June 16, with the Buck Up Freestyle Pro Tour holding the fourth of its eight tour stops starting at 7 p.m. Tour co-founder Derek Buchman, who started the tour along with his brother in 2020, contacted Lake City to play host to one of the tour’s events.
“These are the top jumpers in the world,” McLaughlin said. “They actually had the finals in Tennessee, but they had the Buck Up at the Worlds tournament last fall. He called us and said, ‘I’d like you guys to host more of my tour stops.’ ”
From there, the City of Lakes will hold individual competitions starting at 8 a.m. June 17, in the Swivel 180, Swivel 360 and open swivel divisions. After the individual divisions, the team competitions in Strap Doubles, Team Jump and Freestyle Jump will continue on the rest of June 17 into June 18, with awards to follow the final three teams competing.
“It’s a really unique tournament,” McLaughlin said. “Some of these teams, their members have been selected for Team USA, and they’ll compete at the world championships. To have that kind of talent here in Warsaw, where people locally can come and watch, that’s pretty special.”
Hidden Lake will play host to the Central Regional qualifying tournament July 8-9, with the top three teams earning qualification for Division I Nationals back at Hidden Lake the weekend of August 11-13. The Central Region consists of ski teams from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Missouri.
The Nationals event features the top 12 teams from across the country, drawing over 2,200 athletes and nearly 13,000 visitors to Warsaw.
Spectators will see as many as 70 skiers on the water at one time, with that event alone slated to bring $4 million to Warsaw’s local economy. In addition, Team USA will practice at Hidden Lake immediately following the Nationals event Aug. 14-15.
All tournaments are free to the public, with on-site parking and a full-service concession stand available. Spectators can choose to either sit in available bleacher seating or bring their own lawn chairs.