It didn’t take college for Aaron McLaughlin to figure out his desired occupation. Upon starting with the Lake City Skiers at age 13, the 2022 Warsaw Community High School graduate quickly determined that he wanted water skiing to pay his bills.
While it took a move several states away from his home, McLaughlin found his profession, joining the Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show team at Legoland in Winter Haven, Florida, on Oct. 2.
“Once I started skiing, I knew that I really liked it, so from there I just wanted to try everything,” McLaughlin said. “I picked up a lot of skills, and I started hitting the ramp soon after I started to ski. I applied last year and I didn’t get the job, so this last year I worked on the skills and ended up getting the job.”
And that work continues on, even now that McLaughlin performs thrice daily. The stunt team trains between performances, with extra training required if a skier falls during a show. Additional training isn’t required to remain on the team, but the competitive nature and physical demand of the squad serves as a tremendous motivator to hit the gym for strength training and cardio.
The stunt team’s coaches make sure to monitor the skiers for overtraining as well.
“There’s a lot of taking care of your body,” McLaughlin said. “We do our show, and before, we do practices. When you get a lot of skiing in, there’s some recovery that needs to happen and we don’t want to tire ourselves out too much. Sometimes the learning gets inhibited when you’re tired. You definitely have to watch that.”
McLaughlin considers himself fortunate to have earned his spot despite his youth.
As he explained, however, his desire to learn more advanced skills, coupled with a number of talented veterans on the Lake City Skiers, paved the way for him to reach this goal while still in his teens.
“There are a lot of people that taught me, and I had had lots of people that pushed me,” McLaughlin said. “When you see (a skill), it’s a lot easier to want to do it. When you’re right there with those guys, it just pushes you and motivates you. It gave me that surrounding.”
The young skier didn’t know exactly what to expect upon arriving at Legoland. But a welcoming squad, similar to his experience in Warsaw, has made the transition to professional skiing seamless.
“They’ve been very accepting, they’re really cool and talented,” McLaughlin said. “Everyone (here) is just very talented – that’s the thing I love about it. I’m on the low end of the totem pole, so it’s just going to stretch my skills. It opens the door for more coaching.”
And those connections could potentially take him many different places. McLaughlin noted stunt programs at Sea World locations throughout the United States and Australia, as well as possible television or movie work with Action Horizons, which includes projects such as “Taken 3,” “The Revenant” and “Agent 47” among its credits.
“You can travel around the world having this foundation of show skiing and showmanship,” McLaughlin said. “It’s been very fun, they’ve been very welcoming and I’m definitely building some connections from the start.”