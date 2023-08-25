Andy Warhol said it first, that sooner or later we would all enjoy 15 minutes of fame. For me, those 15 minutes came on a youth baseball field.
Even though I played baseball all day long in the summers when I lived in Ludwig Park on Fort Wayne’s north side, I never made it to the “big leagues.” That would be Little League. In my one chance to show off my talents at a Little League tryout, I hit what I thought was a rocket, only to watch it softly flutter to earth in front of the shortstop. The coaches were unimpressed, which meant banishment to the Wildcat League.
Forgive me for saying banishment because the Wildcat is hardly that. In fact, it is a great alternative for Fort Wayne kids who, for whatever the reasons, don’t make it to Little League. And as I found out early on in Wildcat League play, there are a lot of kids who could have made it to Little League but chose the Wildcat League option.
Some of these kids came from families who weren’t able to make the sacrifices necessary to allow their kids to play in Little League, a more demanding commitment in which most of the games are played at night and the practice requirements are rather stringent.
But thanks to Dale McMillen Sr., a longtime community benefactor, the Wildcat League took off in 1961 and is still going strong today. It’s mission, as stated on its website, is “To make sure no young person in Fort Wayne, Indiana, ever missed the chance to participate in the great American past time of baseball.”
The beauty of Wildcat League baseball is that it is played in daytime and located in parks all over Fort Wayne, often within walking or bicycle distance. It’s motto is: “Everybody makes the team.”
Not only that, all players wear the same ball caps and T-shirts – equality at its best.
I still thought it was below me until I played my first Wildcat game and was confronted with the reality that I was a legend in mind only. My first year was one of exceptional mediocrity. I played where weak arms are less exposed, second base.
However, as a “veteran” player my second year, I had newfound confidence. From a 98-pound weakling I blossomed into a 101-pound semi-weakling that had just enough arm strength to play shortstop on occasion and even pitch on a day when our regular starters weren’t available. In my lone start I was on my way to a winning decision, taking a 5-3 lead into the last inning thanks to timely fielding behind me.
Sadly though, it was only a matter of time before my lack of a strikeout pitch surfaced, resulting in a series of meatball servings that were pounced on, making infielders duck and outfielders give chase. We lost, 6-5.
But redemption was on its way as I somehow made the All-Star Game. I did finish with a batting average over .300 and might have even the league leader in seven-hop singles through the infield.
I ended up batting fifth or sixth that day – why, I do not know because that’s where you usually put someone who can actually drive in a run, not a career singles hitter. And the pitcher that day was a flamethrower by the name of Steve Johnson. I haven’t forgotten that name because I am still haunted with memories of the way his fastball would come streaking at you like a spiraling surface-to-air missile.
It should come as no surprise that in the middle innings, Steve was more than willing to issue an intentional walk to the power hitter in front of me, even though it meant loading the bases. Of course, I obliged by striking out on three pitches.
Then wouldn’t you know it, in the top half of the final inning the same situation presented itself: Two on, two out, empty base at first, Houser on deck and a three-run cushion for the home team. No-brainer: intentional walk.
It’s no stretch to say that the kid taking that walk was not speaking fondly of me as he was once again denied an RBI opportunity. So, I wasn’t exactly feeling the love as I stepped to the plate. The 9-6 deficit prompted more groans than supportive chatter.
I think I saw Johnson sneer, but I wasn’t going to let him get me down two strikes again. I jumped on the first pitch. To my astonishment, and probably everybody in the ballpark, the ball leaped off my bat and screamed over second base – no seven-hopper this time. It must have startled the center fielder, who got a late jump and, in his haste, over-charged the ball. It took a sudden dive and scooted under his glove and kept on going.
By the time he ran it down, I already was rounding second and turning on the after-burners (well, at least in my mind). The runners ahead of me were scoring easily as I rounded third and headed for glory. About halfway to home I saw the ball zip into the catcher’s glove. Like the Roadrunner of cartoon fame, I skidded to a halt and tried to back pedal. I was still 10 feet from third base when the third baseman took the catcher’s relay. Back I went the other way, and by this time I was in a classic “pickle” rundown, with the pickle jar ever shrinking.
I had one last trick up my sleeve, though. My only chance was to fake in one direction and go full bore the other. I feigned in the direction of third base, drew a throw and made one last sprint for home.
Executing a perfect 360 spin, I sped past the catcher who was too far up the line and, to my amazement, nobody else was covering home. Apparently, Johnson and the first baseman were enjoying my predicament way too much to consider an escape.
I slid home to complete an error-aided pseudo grand slam, vaulting my team to a 10-9 lead. It was the only time in my life I had ever been gloriously mobbed – in any sport. I could already see the headlines in the next morning’s Journal Gazette – “HOUSER PULLS A FAST ONE,” or, “HOUSER A WILDCAT ON THE BASES.”
Alas, those headlines went up in flames as the home team rallied for two runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull out an 11-10 win and put an abrupt end to my 15-minutes of fame. With the summer drawing to a close and no more baseball to be played, there wasn’t even a chance to relive the moment with my baseball buddies. It was pretty much forgotten by the time we left the diamond that day.
To be honest, I had pretty much forgotten it myself until earlier this summer, when I saw highlights of a bizarre rundown in a major league game between the Dodgers and Giants. In a page right out of Wildcat League, the ball was thrown all over the place, including the outfield, before a Dodger runner was finally tagged out between third and home.
If only he had pulled the ol’ Houser bait-and-switch.
Lynn Houser is a Fort Wayne native who covered sports in Indiana for 36 years, the last 28 for the Bloomington Herald-Times. He is now retired and living in Delray Beach, Florida.