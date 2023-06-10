While summer won’t officially begin for two more weeks, in Fort Wayne one of the staples of the season is already here: The Wildcat Baseball League returned May 31 for its 62nd season.
The organization, which began playing in 1961 when founder Dale McMillen decided to create an alternative baseball experience for kids who had been cut from Little League teams, has had the same philosophy for more than six decades: “Everybody makes the team.”
“All the kids that wanted to play got a chance to play and we’ve maintained that all these years, from 1961 to the present,” said Wildcat President Dean Doerffler, who has held the job since 2021 and ended a long career as a high school coach and administrator with his retirement as Concordia’s athletic director in 2017.
Conceived as a way for kids to learn the game in an environment with as little pressure as possible, Wildcat operates teams for ages 6 to 15 at 10 sites across Allen County: Aboite, Leo, Blackhawk, New Haven, Foster, North Side, Hamilton, St. Joe, Wallen and – new this year – Huntertown, with about eight to 12 teams per site.
“You can see these kids with limited skills and they have the opportunity to enjoy themselves,” said Wildcat Vice President Jack Massucci, who won more than 500 games as head baseball coach at Concordia. “It’s not a blood and guts-type program even though there’s some competition. It’s primarily, have a good time and learn some baseball. That’s what it’s about.”
The organization is split into four groups: Kitten for ages 6-7, Kitty for ages 8-10, Kat for ages 11-12 and Tiger for ages 13-15. Each site has at least one director, assistant director and junior coach, leaving Wildcat with 52 employees all told. That includes Doerffler; Massucci; commissioner Gary Rogers, the Leo Lions’ baseball coach; and assistant commissioner Mark Mugg, an assistant baseball coach at Woodlan and former head coach at North Side.
That staff ensures each team meets at least three times per week for either a practice or a game and emphasizes a certain fundamental each week.
The organization has fewer teams in the older age groups because players migrate to travel teams as they get older, Massucci said. Over the years, travel baseball has eaten away at Wildcat’s enrollment. Participation hovered around 1,500 in the years immediately before the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the organization’s season in 2020, the first time since its inception it had not played.
This year, however, Wildcat implemented online registration and its enrollment is up more than 100 from last year, according to Doerffler.
“We’re bouncing back and that’s what’s exciting,” Massucci said. “And if that train continues, the more kids involved, the better it is.”
While the season has started and online registration is closed, kids can sign up through the end of June in person at each site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Sign-up is free for all, though the league asks for a $10 donation to cover the cost of a Wildcat hat and shirt.
The organization will play through July 14, with games and practices in the mornings and early afternoons on weekdays only. For more information, go to www.wildcatbaseball.us or call 260-456-5821.
Massucci, who was part of McMillen’s original staff in 1961, is excited for the start of the new season.
“You drive around town you don’t see them playing in a vacant lot anymore like it used to be in the ’60s and ’70s,” he said. “So it’s good to see them on the diamond. It’s a game that all of us that work in the league, it’s a game we all love. To see it operate, to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they hit the ball for the first time after three days of work, it’s a good feeling. And it makes the kids feel good about themselves.”
The impact of the organization, which has had more than 250,000 participants during its years of operation, is still felt by some players a lifetime later.
“If I live to be a thousand years old, I will never be able to fully express my appreciation to Wildcat Baseball, ... and the sheer fun of playing on teams with my closest pals,” Fort Wayne native Timothy S. Goeglein wrote in an opinion column for The Journal Gazette in May, more than 40 years after he’d started playing for Wildcat. “Those experiences grow more important and treasured as the decades fly by. Those really were the Wonder Years – all those years ago.”
McMillen, whose namesake foundation sponsors the league, called Wildcat “the greatest thing I ever did.”