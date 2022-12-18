With winter officially beginning Wednesday, here is an updated schedule of area events to enjoy both indoors and outdoors.
December
Twelve Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Pokagon State Park – Now through Jan. 1. Photograph all the items from the list to receive a small price. The item list can be picked up at the Nature Center.
Women’s Group Hike, Pokagon State Park Nature Center – 1 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 p.m. Jan. 15; 1 p.m. March 19. Free monthly group hike of 3-4 miles (depending on weather) to bring like-minded women together.
Trail Tuesday: Hike Through the Pines, Pokagon State Park – 10 a.m. Dec. 20.
Meet at the Potatwatomi Inn main lobby for the 2-mile, moderately rugged hike to learn how to identify evergreen species.
Christmas Eve Morning Walk, Pokagon State Park Nature Center – 9 a.m. Dec. 24. A self-guided 2.5-mile walk with holiday-themed stations along the way.
Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour, Memorial Coliseum – 7 p.m. Dec. 26. Basketball meets entertainment as the “world’s winningest team” takes on the Washington Generals. More information and tickets at MemorialColiseum.com.
Appleseeds Track Camp, Turnstone – 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27-30. The camp is a four-day introduction to track and field for elementary and middle school kids (ages 5 to 13) hosted by Three Rivers Running Co. and the University of Saint Francis. The $50 entry also includes one event at the Indiana Runner indoor track meet Feb. 4. RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/AppleseedsTrackCamp.
Rumble in Fort Wayne, Memorial Coliseum – 7 p.m. Dec. 30-31. Indoor racing returns to the Coliseum as it has every year since 1956. More information and tickets are RumbleInFortWayne.com.
Turtle Time, Pokagon State Park Nature Center – 2 p.m. Dec. 30. Identify native species of turtles and see live reptiles up close.
Holiday Hustle 5K at the Y, YMCA of Steuben County – 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31. Described as, “one hill out, one hill back.” Race-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. More information at RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/Angola/HolidayHustleAtTheY.
January
Three Rivers Velosport Chilly Challenge, Shoaff Park – 1 p.m. Jan. 1. The ride distances vary between 5 and 20 miles, with the longer route stopping for the Polar Plunge at Johnny Appleseed Park. The event is free, open to all ages.
First Day Hike, Fogwell Forest, 9630 Whippoorwill Drive, Fort Wayne – 10 a.m. Jan. 1. More information at ACRESLandTrust.org.
First Day Hike, Chain O’ Lakes State Park – 11 a.m. Jan. 1. Meet at the boat rental parking lot (up the hill from Sand Lake) for a 1.5-mile guided hike followed by hot cocoa and cookies. In case of extreme cold, the hike will take place but may be shortened.
First Day Hike, Pokagon State Park – 2 p.m. Jan. 1. The self-guided 2.5-mile hike from the CCC shelter will feature some “Pokagon Firsts” trivia with a fire and refreshments will be provided by Friends of Pokagon.
Cross Country Ski Clinic, Metea County Park – 10 a.m. Pre-register by Jan. 10 for a how-to on equipment, waxing, prep, clothing, among other topics. Cost is $8, which includes 1-hour rental (weather permitting); $3 if own equipment is brought. To register or for more information, email metea@allencountyparks.org or call 260-449-8619.
Candlelit Walk, Pokagon State Park Nature Center – 7 p.m. Jan. 21; 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Candles will light the way for the 1-mile self-guided walk, followed by hot cocoa and a warm bonfire.
Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Banquet, Parkview Mirro Center – 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Headlined by ultrarunner, world-record holder and world champion Camille Herron. Registration deadline is Jan. 23. The banquet is open to club and nonclub members. For more information and to register: RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/FortWayneRunningClubBanquet.
February
Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show, Memorial Coliseum – 11 a.m. Feb. 2-5. See demos of new RVs, trailers, fifth-wheels and more. More information at RVShows.org/Fort-Wayne-Wonderland-RV-Camping-Show.
36th Annual Fanny Freezer 5K, Shoaff Park – 2 p.m. Feb. 18. The race is the Fort Wayne Running Club’s first official points race of 2023. The race is open to all, but FWRC members must renew their membership before race day for points to count. More info and sign-up at RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/2016FannyFreezer.
Cupids Chocolate Chase 5K and Mocha Mile, Parkview Field – 2 p.m. Feb. 19. There will be no shortage of chocolate and other amenities at the after-party, as well, including a chocolate fountain. RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/CupidsChocolateChaseandMochamile.
Fireside Chili Hike, Ouabache State Park Lodge building – 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Chili will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the lodge.
Ongoing
Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run – Through Feb. 26. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with additional holiday and break hours. The cost is $20 per toboggan per hour. Gift certificates are also available. For more information, go to IN.gov/DNR.
Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink – Open through Feb. 26. Cost is $4 for children younger than 14, $6 for 14 and older, and $3 for skate rental. More info: FortWayneParks.org/facilities/headwaters-park-ice-arena.html.
Fort4Fitness Kids Club and Silver Fox Club – Registration opens Jan. 1 at RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/KidsSeniorsMarathonProgram.
Appleseeds Track Club – Will run throughout the winter with practices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 31 through Mar. 22. Kids of all ages are welcome to participate. More info and sign-up at RunSignUp.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/AppleseedsTrackClub.